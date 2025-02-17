Justin Verlander gets real during Hayden Birdsong's Giants Spring Training bullpen session

Three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander is making his Hall-of-Fame resume count after signing a one-year, $15 million deal with the San Francisco Giants this offseason. At the age of 41, Verlander still has plenty left in the tank and a mentorship to share with the young lads in the Giants system.

The nine-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion is often touted as the best pitcher of the 2010 generation alongside other names like Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer. All three are still active in the league serving and giving direction to young pitchers.

On Sunday, a glimpse of Verlander, the coach and mentor, came to the fore. A clip from the Giants training facility in Scottsdale, Arizona, went viral where Verlander can be seen handing out tips to Hayden Birdsong.

The Giants ace, who went 5-6 and registered a 4.75 ERA last season, was pitching. Verlander, having a keen look, was enjoying the bullpen session, encouraging and giving tips to the youngster.

"That's a good miss," Verlander told Hyde.

After Hyde threw another pitch, Verlander said:

"Not quite that far. You're like a ball off."

"That's beautiful, man," Verlander said after Hyde made a great pitch.

Justin Verlander on his goal to taking up mound despite being 41

The length of most starting pitchers' careers don't extend to more than 38 years in general. Yet, the likes of Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer have proved that age can't stop them from doing what they love.

After signing the deal with the Giants in January, Verlander expressed his love for the game and the reason why he's returning despite injuries continuously rendering him off the mound.

“I think, personally, [it’s] proving that I still have it,” Verlander said during his introductory Zoom call. “I've accomplished enough in my career. I wouldn't be back if I didn't think I could be great.”

Justin Verlander's prime hasn't been that far away. He's just two seasons removed when he last won the Cy Young. However, last year, he could only make 17 starts with the Astros while posting a career-worst 5.48 ERA.

More than the deal itself, it's his presence in the clubhouse that the Giants are counting on so that the next crop of pitchers in their farm system witnesses the work ethic of a successful pitcher.

