“I wouldn't have put in all the hard work if I didn’t think I could still pitch at a high level" - Justin Verlander hits the 3,000-innings threshold 

Justin Verlander has returned to his Hall of Fame-caliber play in 2022. After undergoing Tommy John surgery, many expected that the career of the eight-time All-Star would be over. But he has returned to the Houston Astros with vengeance and looks like he is still in his prime.

The future Hall of Famer surpassed 3,000 innings pitched in the major leagues, an achievement that is held by very few in MLB history.

With a career ERA of 3.52, great things are always expected from the 17-season veteran. But this start has been special. Through 13 innings pitched, the perennial Cy Young Award candidate has given up only 6 hits and an ERA of 0.69.

Pitching an eight-inning no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners en route to a 4-0 victory on the road, Justin Verlander threw his hat into the Cy Young Award race in 2022.

Having already won the award twice, last time in 2019, the 39-year-old certainly knows what it takes, and is off to the perfect start for such a race.

Bob Nightengale contextualized just how great of a start it was for the returning superstar pitcher.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Justin Verlander, back after two-year layoff, showing Cy Young form once again with eight shutout innings, yielding just 3 hits with 8 strikeouts, in #Astros ’ 4-0 victory over the #Mariners Justin Verlander, back after two-year layoff, showing Cy Young form once again with eight shutout innings, yielding just 3 hits with 8 strikeouts, in #Astros’ 4-0 victory over the #Mariners

"Justin Verlander, back after two-year layoff, showing Cy Young form once again with eight shutout innings, yielding just 3 hits with 8 strikeouts, in Astros’ 4-0 victory over the Mariners"

Justin Verlander is not on a farewell tour

Houston Astros seasoned veteran is still coming for the crown

Despite his advancing age and declining skillset, the veteran Detroit Tigers superstar pitcher has come back from injury and put the entire MLB on notice. The Houston Astros remain one of the top teams in baseball, and with the re-emergence of Justin Verlander, the bar has just been raised in the AL West.

Jarred Carrabis on Twitter discussed just how good the returning All-Star has been and what it means going forward.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Justin Verlander does not look like a 39-year-old who hasn’t pitched in a year and a half. Great news for the Astros. Bad news for the rest of the league. Justin Verlander does not look like a 39-year-old who hasn’t pitched in a year and a half. Great news for the Astros. Bad news for the rest of the league.

"Justin Verlander does not look like a 39-year-old who hasn’t pitched in a year and a half. Great news for the Astros. Bad news for the rest of the league."

As we carry on in the 2022 season, it will be interesting to see if the best starter for the Houston Astros can maintain this absurd pace. If he can even hit his career averages, this comeback from injury will be a dramatic success and a feel-good story.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat