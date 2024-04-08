Justin Verlander Injury Update: Astros ace admits ‘erratic’ pitching in first AAA rehab start

The Houston Astros may soon get their All-Star starter, Justin Verlander, back, as he’s on the road to a speedy recovery.

He was sidelined due to a shoulder injury, which cost him Opening Day and landed him on the injured list. The good news is that the 41-year-old All-Star has returned to the game.

On Sunday, Verlander started his year with the Sugar Land, a AAA team affiliated with the Houston Astros. However, the outcome wasn’t too great, as he gave up seven runs in three innings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nonetheless, it’s a good sign that he has at least returned to the mound. Verlander himself was happy with the process, not worrying much about the results.

“I did accomplish my No. 1 goal, which was to throw 65 pitches and feel healthy,” Verlander said.

“In an ideal world, you go out there and the timing is right, and everything is where you want it to be, but it’s not super realistic. My timing was a little off, so my pitches were a little erratic. Time on the mound is the only thing that can help resolve that.”

Expand Tweet

Last year, he faced a similar situation, missing the first quarter of the season for the New York Mets. However, a midseason trade made the Astros-Verlander reunion possible, and the team was able to get help from the veteran ace during the playoffs.

Astros need their veteran ace back on the rotation

The Houston Astros faced a terrible sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees in Opening Week.

However, they were able to stabilize the situation with a convincing series victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Ronel Blanco pitched a no-hitter in the first game, resulting in their first win of the season. Blanco, along with Cristian Javier and Frambe Valdez, now leads the rotation.

However, the Texas Rangers kept their dominance as reigning World Series champions and won two games out of three against the Astros at Globe Life Field. And the situation worsens with each passing day.

Jose Urquidy got himself on the no-mentioned timeline with a strained forearm injury during spring training. Meanwhile, Lance McCullers Jr. joined the 60-day injured list because of elbow surgery.

In their absence, J.P. France and Hunter Brown are managing the situation, but the team requires Verlander, especially in this situation.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.