Justin Verlander Injury Update: Astros ace returns to mound following delay caused by shoulder issue

For the eighteenth time in his career, Justin Verlander has reported to spring training. Although many wondered if the 2023 season would be his last, the decorated starter appears to be readying himself for the season.

Verlander, who turned 41 yesterday, told Astros writer Brian McTaggart about a lingering shoulder issue on February 14. Claiming to be "a bit behind schedule", McTaggart posted a video of Verlander throwing at the Astros' spring training facility in Palm Beach. It looks like Verlander has a green light to pitch in his nineteenth MLB campaign.

"Justin Verlander back on the mound" - Brian McTaggart

Under the terms of his deal, Verlander will earn $43 million. Of that sum, $35 million will come out of the pockets of the New York Mets, who traded the three-time Cy Young winner last August. If Verlander hits the 140-inning mark this season, he will be eligible for another $35 million in 2025.

Although he has aged, Verlander still possesses superlative pitching capabilities. In 2022, as a 39-year old, the Virginia-native went 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA, leading the AL in wins and ERA. To put the cherry on top, Verlander's Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies to win their second World Series since 2017.

"Astros pitcher Justin Verlander on his “hiccup,” which he says has resolved itself. He’s a couple of weeks behind schedule." - Brian McTaggart

A longtime member of the Detroit Tigers, Verlander won the 2006 Rookie of the Year Award. In 2011, the 6-foot-5 right hander went 24-5, pitching to a 2.40 ERA across 251 innings. Although we might never see that kind of dominance from Verlander again, it's a safe bet that having him on the rotation will better the Astros' overall pitching capabilities.

Justin Verlander wants one more shot at the show

While fans will be delighted to have him back, Verlander's decision to pitch at least one more year was likely not made alone. The superstar pitcher has been married to model and actress Kate Upton since 2017, and has been a father since 2018.

When asked about her husband retiring, Upton claimed that she "loves to see my husband do what he loves". Although coming back for another season will undoubtedly limit his personal time with family, we can expect Upton to be behind her husband all the way. What comes for the power couple after his eventual retirement remains to be discerned.

