Justin Verlander Injury Update: Three-time Cy Young Award winner set to make Triple-A start this weekend, close to MLB return

Houston Astros' All-Star pitcher, Justin Verlander, is set to make his MLB comeback soon. Verlander began his season on the injured list due to shoulder inflammation and has been focused on rehabbing since then.

According to The Athletic's Chandler Rome, Astros manager Joe Espada confirmed that Verlander will start for Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday before returning to the team. The Astros are expecting that a two-game start in AAA will be sufficient for Verlander to regain his form.

“Justin Verlander is scheduled to start for Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, Joe Espada said. He’ll throw a bullpen tomorrow at Minute Maid Park before beginning the rehab assignment. The Astros are optimistic Verlander will only need two starts at AAA before returning,” Rome tweeted.

After leaving Houston at the end of the 2022 season, Verlander signed a new two-year, $86.6 million contract with the New York Mets before rejoining the Astros before the postseason as part of a trade package.

At the age of 41, Verlander is one of the oldest players in the league.

Justin Verlander will help the Astros to bolster their rotation

The Houston Astros had a rough start to their season, suffering a clean sweep from the New York Yankees in all four games. To make matters worse, Jose Urquidy is dealing with a strained forearm, jeopardizing the team's rotation.

With both starters, Justin Verlander and Lance McCullers Jr., on the injured list, the team has had to rely on Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier to lead the rotation. It would be wise for the team to have a backup plan if any unforeseeable events cause their current starters to take a break.

Verlander is set to throw in the minor leagues, and his return to the majors is only a matter of time. Chandler Rome reported that if all goes well, fans may see the three-time Cy Young winner play against the Atlanta Braves on April 17 at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros also need to check on their bullpen strength. After Verlander's nearly five-month break, the team may need relievers early in the game. Although Josh Hader has bolstered the Astros' bullpen this season, the injuries of Bennett Sousa and Oliver Ortega will put a heavy toll on the remaining members of the bullpen.

