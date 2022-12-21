According to a source, Justin Verlander's two-year deal with the Mets is worth $86.7 million and includes a $35 million vesting option for 2025. Verlander and Max Scherzer, who were teammates with Detroit from 2010 to 2014, will be reunited as a result of the deal.

"It's one of those, 'Hey, wake up, you're living a dream' kind of moments. It's pretty cool. Justin Verlander on getting to play in New York," - SNYtv

The Mets found it difficult to pass up the opportunity to acquire Verlander, who continued to defy the passage of time by putting forth what is perhaps his finest major league season at age 39.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner recently had a season in which he has made 28 starts for the Astros, posting a league-best 1.75 ERA while also leading the majors in WHIP (0.83) and league-adjusted ERA+ (220). Verlander continues to pitch well in games in the upper 90s.

Justin Verlander will bring his A-game to New York

With 3,198 strikeouts, the pitcher with 17 years of major league experience ended the 2022 season ranked #1 among active pitchers and in the top 12 all-time. With 244 career victories, he holds the active record for victories. Justin Verlander, who has won several Cy Young Awards, will be the eighth pitcher to take the mound for the Mets.

"Justin Verlander on being one of the Mets' first free agent signings this offseason: I took a leap of faith and here we are a few weeks later, and I think that leap of faith paid off. Obviously, the players that this organization has brought in is nothing short of incredible," - SNYtv

Verlander questioned Eppler about the Mets' plans for filling several roster gaps before agreeing to join them. Verlander claimed he took a "leap of faith" in signing with the Mets early in the free agent process since at the time of his signing, the only other decision the team had made was to bring back Edwin Diaz.

Despite losing Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers, they were able to sign Justin Verlander, who had just won the Cy Young Award, to replace the lost ace. Verlander claimed that he and the Mets had an agreement that they would hold off on entering into negotiations until deGrom had made up his mind.

Verlander said in a press conference that the Mets' expected luxury tax payroll for the 2023 season is about $360 million. The Mets will be seeking their first championship since the 1986 World Series.

