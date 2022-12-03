The Texas Rangers have closed one of the biggest deals of the offseason with Jacob deGrom set to sign a long-term contract. The two-time Cy Young Award winner is one of the prized free-agents available this winter and has chosen to take his talents to Arlington.

MLB insider Jeff Passan outlined the terms of the agreement in his latest Tweet. DeGrom has signed a colossal five-year, $185 million contract with an option for a sixth year. With limited pitchers available this offseason, deGrom has managed to conclude one of the largest deals in MLB history for a pitcher.

MLB fans took to Twitter to debate whether this was the right move for deGrom and the Rangers. The Rangers have picked up one of the league's elite starting pitchers. However, they have shelled out a massive sum for an aging player who has a history of injuries.

The Rangers will hope to jumpstart a stagnating franchise with this latest acquisition. Last year, the club spent big money on free agents Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. DeGrom's talent is unquestionable, but this is a high-risk move for the Rangers. They are now committing close to $100 million yearly on just three players.

The 34-year-old will earn $37 million per season, ranking second behind only Max Scherzer. He overtakes Gerrit Cole, who is currently on a nine-year, $324 million contract ($36 million yearly).

There is added pressure on the organization when you look back at Jacob deGrom's injury history.

DeGrom started just 15 games in 2021 before forearm and elbow injuries placed him on the sidelines. A stress reaction in his right scapula forced him to return to the bench in early 2022. He started only 11 games for the Mets this season.

Jacob deGrom is a two-time Cy Young Award winner and four-time All-Star

Jacob deGrom reacts after being pulled in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park

As great as this signing is for Rangers fans, it is equally devastating for the New York Mets faithful. The Mets lost a premier pitcher that was returning to his previous high levels. The loss has to be catastrophic for a franchise that won 101 games last season and was finally looking like championship contenders.

The Mets will now look at alternatives to replace Jacob deGrom. Carlos Rodon and Justin Verlander are both available and could be suitable candidates to replace the four-time All-Star.

The acquisition is a coup for a Rangers team that has staggered of late. The franchise is still in search of its first ever World Series title. They came close in 2010 and 2011 but lost in the World Series on both occasions. While there is a high-risk in signing an injury prone 34-year-old, there could also be a high reward.

