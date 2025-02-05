"Justin Verlander was like, 'I have to go get married'" - When Alex Bregman supported teammate choosing Kate Upton over victory parade

During the 2017 season, nothing was stopping Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros. They were a force to be reckoned with with their elite starting rotation and sluggers scattered throughout the lineup.

They went on to win the World Series that year, taking down the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was both the organization's and Verlander's first World Series victory, which made it all the more special.

However, Verlander could celebrate with the team afterward during their WS parade. Instead, he had much bigger plans, like getting married to Kate Upton, but his teammates did not mind his absence, via US Weekly's Christina Garibaldi.

"We missed him on the parade, but if I were him I would have done the same thing," said Alex Bregman.

Verlander and Upton set a date well before the parade had been established, and he could not postpone that. Weddings, especially extravagant ones like Verlander had in Italy are quite costly.

"They had this date picked out and he was like, 'Hey guys, I'm sorry I'm going to miss the parade I have to go get married" said Bregman.

The couple would then go on to have a beautiful wedding in the Italian countryside. It was a ceremony fit for an elite supermodel and a three-time Cy Young Award winner.

Kate Upton reveals difficulties being married to an MLB ace like Justin Verlander

MLB: Justin Verlander, Genevieve, and Kate Upton (Photo via IMAGN)

Being the wife of an MLB player can be quite challenging. This sport has one of the longest seasons in all of professional sports and it can be demanding on both the players and their families.

Upton has lived through this for quite a while now. However, she still struggles at times with just how little she sees her husband during the season.

"I'm like, 'I don't see him.' Especially when you're getting late playoffs when the baseball is so exciting but you're like, 'I haven't seen my husband in months, like they better win'" said Upton.

She wants to see him more but knows just how important he is to the club he is on. Those are the sacrifices one has to make when they get into a relationship with a professional athlete.

Justin Verlander will come into the 2025 season under a new contract with the San Francisco Giants. While he is getting up there in age, he feels he is more than ready to take on the challenge.

