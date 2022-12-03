With Jacob deGrom officially a Texas Ranger, Justin Verlander is now the hottest pitcher available on the market. Verlander's stock shot up after the Rangers shelled out $185 million for the former New York Mets ace.

There is a shortage of starting pitching talent available this offseason. Let the bidding war begin for the three-time Cy Young Award winner.

The New York Mets were unable to close a deal for deGrom and now look for an alternative solution. With deGrom signing a five-year deal with the Rangers, there is a hole in the Mets' pitching rotation.

Per a recent article on SNY, Andy Martino reported that the Mets are interested in Verlander.

"[Justin Verlander] is now 'front and center' for the Mets. If they do not land Verlander, they are also pursuing Carlos Rodon," said Martino

The Mets will now focus their attention on free agents Verlander and Carlos Rodon.

Justin Verlander is a three-time Cy Young Award winner, a nine-time All-Star and an American League MVP. The right-handed ace also won the Triple Crown in 2011 and was selected as the Rookie of the Year in 2006. He has led the Houston Astros to two World Series titles and is now in search of another.

Justin Verlander will demand a salary in the range of $35-$40 million yearly

There were doubts about Verlander's health over the preseason but he has silenced all doubters. The 39-year-old veteran is aging like a fine wine. After missing the bulk of the 2020 season and the entire 2021 season, the player has returned stronger than ever.

He finished the 2022 season with an 18-4 record and led the MLB amongst all starters with an exceptional 1.75 ERA. Only the Atlanta Braves Kyle Wright had more wins during the regular season.

"Mets and Yankees are among teams talking to the top two remaining starters; at the moment Mets seem more intrigued by Justin Verlander, Yankees more focused on Carlos Rodon" - Jon Heyman

Signing Verlander would set the Mets back approximately $35-$40 million per year. According to several reports, the ace is looking for a contract similar to Max Scherzer's three-year, $130 million deal.

After a phenomenal 2022 season, Verlander is expected to become one of the highest-paid pitchers in the league. Numerous teams will be keeping an eye on the superstar. The Mets will be one of the favorites to sign the much coveted free agent.

