Justin Verlander will play his 18th season in the MLB in 2023, and he is still showing no signs of slowing down. After such a storied career filled with individual accolades and team success, some expected retirement to be on the horizon. Instead, Verlander is still at the top of his game and is coming off a Cy Young award-winning season.

Starting pitchers are among the most valuable positions in modern baseball, and there are few better than Justin Verlander. If he is able to recreate his dominance of 2022 in 2023, the New York Mets will be poised for a championship.

Verlander weighed in on his potential retirement plans in a press conference posted to Twitter by SNY Mets.

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets Justin Verlander is asked if he could be like Tom Brady and play well into his 40s:



"If I find myself at 45 pitching well and being healthy, then why would I stop?" Justin Verlander is asked if he could be like Tom Brady and play well into his 40s:"If I find myself at 45 pitching well and being healthy, then why would I stop?" https://t.co/bwoyi42eBv

"If I find myself at 45 pitching well and being healthy, then why would I stop?" - Justin Verlander

A few years ago, something like this would have seemed impossible, but it is becoming the norm. The obvious comparison is Tom Brady in the NFL, still playing at a high level. If Verlander is similarly motivated, he could very easily play into his forties. While there will always be concerns of a decline, it has not started yet.

After playing for the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros, Verlander is now a member of the New York Mets. Anthony DiComo posted Verlander's comments on Twitter on what drives him to continue to play after an incredible career.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo 📽️ Justin Verlander with an objectively terrific answer to a question about what keeps him motivated after all he has accomplished in baseball: 📽️ Justin Verlander with an objectively terrific answer to a question about what keeps him motivated after all he has accomplished in baseball: https://t.co/iFvuF3jpLW

"Why would I put in all that time and work and sacrifice, and sell myself short at the end?" - Justin Verlander

Verlander might be nearing the end of his career, but he has shown no signs of slowing down. It is a huge testement to his drive and competitive spirit.

Justin Verlander leads one of the best rotations in baseball with the New York Mets

Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays.

The Mets lost Jacob deGrom, but managed to replace him with the reigning American League Cy Young award winner. The pairing of Verlander and Max Scherzer is among the best in the MLB, if not the best. The Mets were one of the top National League teams in 2022 prior to their disappointingly early playoff exit.

If Scherzer and Verlander are able to stay healthy and play the way they did last year, they will be poised for a World Series run. Jon Morosi even reported via Twitter that the two star pitchers are working out together.

"Justin Verlander said at today's press conference that he's working out with new/old teammate Max Scherzer" - Jon Morosi

The 2023 Mets have high expectations, but they also have the pitching staff needed to reach those heights.

Poll : 0 votes