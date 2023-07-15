What qualifies as a dynasty and do the modern-day Houston Astros make the cut? That is the debate one well-known MLB podcaster has stirred up.

Over the last six years, the Astros have reached four World Series and won two championships. The club has reached the American League Championship Series on six straight occasions. They have won their division in five of the last six seasons and have not finished with a win-loss percentage below .500 since 2014. Is that not enough?

During a recent episode of the Flippin Bats Podcast, Ben Verlander questioned Alex Curry's opinion that the Astros are not a dynasty.

"They are a dynasty," said Verlander.

Curry defends herself by stating that a team needs to win a minimum of three championships to be considered a dynasty.

"6 ALCS in a row. 4 World Series appearances. 2 WS Championships. That’s a dynasty in baseball. @FlippinBatsPod" - Ben Verlander

The Astros organization has done well to retain the core of the team that won the 2017 World Series. That includes former AL MVP Jose Altuve, two-time All-Star Alex Bregman and 2017 All-Star Lance McCullers Jr.

They have also drafted some talented young players to complement their stars including Jeremy Pena and Kyle Tucker. Both played a big role in the team's recent World Series run.

The Astros are having an off-year this season but that should not take away from their incredible success over the previous decade.

The calming effect of manager Dusty Baker has been key to the Houston Astros' success

Manager Dusty Baker Jr. of the Houston Astros waves after defeating the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park

Led by manager Dusty Baker, the Houston Astros have set the standard in the American League.

Baker is one of the most experienced managers. He previously managed the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals. He has overseen 3,975 regular season games over a 26-year period and has an overall .539 win percentage (2143-1831).

The 74-year-old was not around for the Astros 2017 championship but has done an outstanding job maintaining a high standard since joining the club in 2020. He has a 280-195 record over four seasons.

The Houston Astros may not be the league's most loved team but it is hard to deny their talent and consistency on the field.

