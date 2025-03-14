Justin Verlander's brother Ben claims Nolan Arenado 'regrets' turning down Astros trade

The 2025 regular season is rapidly approaching, however the future of Nolan Arenado remains one of the top storylines as Spring Training rolls along. The St. Louis Cardinals third baseman has found himself in trade rumors for over a year now with things only heating up this past offseason.

The St. Louis Cardinals have been looking to move on from some of their aging veterans as they usher in a new era of baseball with some of their younger stars. Paul Goldschmidt has already departed in unrestricted free agency, leading many to believe that Nolan Arenado could be the next on the block, even though he has a full no-trade clause.

Well, this no-trade clause came into effect earlier this offseason when Arenado reportedly vetoed a move that would have sent him to the Houston Astros. As the season approaches and Arenado remains on the St. Louis Cardinals, Ben Verlander, brother of future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, believes that the rejected trade is something that the third baseman might regret.

"I think Arenado blocked the trade to Houston thinking something “better” would come along. Then he later regretted his decision. Speculation though. Totally get your point," Verlander posted on social media.

The post was in response to a follower who suggested that Verlander was wrong about Arenado's desperate desire to leave the St. Louis Cardinals. It remains to be seen if Nolan Arenado was hoping to land somewhere other than with the Houston Astros, however a source close to the situation said that the 8-time All-Star had his eyes set on 6 potential destinations.

According to MLB insider John Denton, a source claimed that Arenado would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to facilitate a deal to move to the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and the Los Angeles Angels.

Nolan Arenado trade rumors continue to swirl despite the MLB season beginning in two weeks

While there is a chance that the Houston Astros may continue to be off of Arenado's list, there is still a chance that a move could take place before Opening Day. The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers continue to be the teams most closely linked to the superstar third baseman.

Unfortunately for those hoping to see Nolan Arenado in a New York Yankees uniform, the season-ending Tommy John Surgery that Gerrit Cole needs might kill those hopes. Marcus Stroman has long been mentioned as part of a move that could bring Arenado to New York, however, with Cole out of the year, the Yankees might be reluctant to deal one of their proven starters.

