Justin Verlander's brother Ben jokes about causing mayhem if Cam Smith is not on Astros' Opening Day roster

Cam Smith is doing his best to stick with his new club, the Houston Astros. Smith was a part of the trade that sent Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs, while Houston received Smith, Isaac Paredes, and Hayden Wesneski.

Ad

After the trade, Smith instantly became Houston's top prospect. He took the top spot from Brice Matthews, who the club is more than excited about after they drafted him in 2023.

For Smith, he has played exceptionally well in the spring. He has played so well that Justin Verlander's brother, Ben, wants nothing more than to see him on the Opening Day roster.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Justin is a former Astro, and his brother still holds the team close to his heart. He proposes that the fanbase riots if the Florida State product does not make the Opening Day roster.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Smith has been stellar at the plate so far this spring as well as in the outfield. He has been barreling up baseballs and has shown off his range, making some impressive catches.

He has made it hard for manager Joe Espada to keep him off the Opening Day roster. After losing Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman, this is a player who can help bring back that level of excitement to the ballpark.

Ad

Astros' slugger Cam Smith is not afraid to show his emotions

Houston Astros - Cam Smith (Photo via IMAGN)

MLB used to be a league where players often did not celebrate their success on the field. They would keep themselves composed, or it would mean trouble for them later in the game or for their teammate.

Ad

That has largely gone away as the game has changed over the years. Players have increasingly shown their emotions on the field, and that is no different with Cam Smith, via MLB.

"That's really deep down who I am as a player. I'm not afraid to let out that roar. You get an extra-base hit, get the guys going. Every now and then I'll do that for sure," said Smith.

Ad

If Smith makes the Opening Day roster, he wants to be a source of motivation for his team. He wants his teammates fired up after he makes a play that could change the game, and his manager loves that.

"We love that, the guys really enjoy the energy and the passion. We need some of that" said Espada.

It will be interesting to see what Espada decides. Will Smith be in the lineup when the Astros take on the New York Mets this week?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback