Justin Verlander's brother Ben likens Shohei Ohtani’s global superstar status to an icon rock band

There isn't much else to say about Shohei Ohtani that hasn't been said before. The two-way superstar has continued to defy what was once thought possible on the baseball field, becoming the first player in MLB to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season.

The three-time MVP Award winner has already continued to get things off on the right foot this season, hitting his first home run of 2025 during the Tokyo Series. In the second game of the series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs, Shohei Ohtani launched his first homer of the year, helping his club secure a two-game sweep.

Ben Verlander, brother of future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, spoke about Ohtani and how he has transcended the sport itself. Even though there are other popular players such as Aaron Judge or Juan Soto, Ohtani's global reach is on a different level.

No matter where Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers go, there are always massive crowds waiting to see the Japanese superstar. Even if they are not in the same city as Ohtani, he has become must-watch television. This is something that Verlander post about on social media, comparing his influence to that of iconic rock band The Beatles.

"Shohei Ohtani is to baseball what the Beatles were to music. The sport has and will continue to sore to new heights with him. He’s a living legend. And we get to watch him in his prime," Verlander posted on social media.

During their prime, The Beatles were the most popular phenomenom in the world. The band was so big that John Lennon famously said that they were "more popular than Jesus." Although the comment sparked a controversy for the iconic singer, the mere fact that it was even mentioned showed just how big the band was during the peak years.

While Shohei Ohtani's popularity might not exactly be on that level, there is no denying his reach across the globe. The Dodgers' $700,000,000 man is like no player fans have ever seen before.

Shohei Ohtani becomes the first baseball in history to be featured in Fortnite

As if all of the endorsements and crowds gathering wherever he plays were no indication of his stardom, Shohei Ohtani will yet again break another barrier. The Dodgers star has been announced as the first baseball player in history to be featured in the hit video game Fortnite.

Ohtani's playable skin for characters will be featured in the Icon Series. Several other celebrities and athletes will also be featured in the games, including Lionel Messi. Now, Fortnite gamers will be able to play as the Los Angeles Dodgers star, adding just another layer to the legend Ohtani is building.

