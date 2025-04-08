Justin Verlander's brother Ben urges kindness after Jarren Duran shares mental health battle

Jarren Duran was a true breakout star for the Boston Red Sox last season, earning both the first All-Star selection of his career, while also being named the All-Star Game MVP. The 28-year-old from Corona, California has blossomed into a star for the Red Sox, however, along with his success on the field, Duran is using his platform to share an important message regarding mental health.

As part of the Netflix docuseries, The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox, Jarren Duran opened up about his personal struggles with his mental health earlier in his career. The All-Star opened up about how he attempted to take his own life after struggling in 2021 and 2022. Duran explained how internal and external pressure and negativity led him to that point of his life.

A number of fans, analysts, and players from across the league have spoken about Duran's revelation and battle with his own struggles. Ben Verlander, brother of future Hall of Fame pitcher Justin Verlander, used his social media platform to give props to Duran for speaking out, while also urging his followers to be kind to one another.

"Wow. No words. So brave of Jarren Duran to open up about his mental health and suicide attempt in 2022. Duran said he’d be standing in the outfield at Fenway and people were screaming at him to “Go back to AAA”. All the while thinking he wanted to take his own life," Verlander wrote on social media.

A 7th round selection by the Boston Red Sox in the 2018 MLB Draft, Duran struggled to make an impact early in his Major League career, something that weighed heavy on him.

In the documentary, Jarren Duran revealed that he had a rifle and pulled the trigger but nothing happened. He changed his thought process and his life following the incident.

"Why choose hatred when you can choose to be kind. Protect your mental health and do your part to help others that just might be going through something you can’t see," Verlander continued on his social media post.

Jarren Duran will look to help the Boston Red Sox reach the postseason for the first time since 2021

If the Boston Red Sox are going to make a deep run this season, Jarren Duran is going to be at the forefront of the team's success. After making the All-Star team last season, Duran and the rest of the talented roster will be looking to secure the team's first postseason berth since 2021.

Thanks to the offseason additions of stars such as Alex Bregman, Aroldis Chapman, Walker Buehler, and Garrett Crochet, this Boston Red Sox unit might be one of the best of rosters that Duran has ever player with in his career.

