Justin Verlander's brother drops 4-word verdict on rejuvenated Giants after hot start to 2025 season

The San Francisco Giants have had a strong start to their 2025 campaign, winning 4 out of their first 5 games. On Tuesday, they downed the Houston Astros 3-1 off the back of 7 scoreless innings by starter Logan Webb.

Webb is one of the starters in a rotation that has looked strong on the mound thus far. Robbie Ray and Jordan Hicks got their respective first wins of the season in their opening matchups while Justin Verlander, the Giants' new acquisition, pitched 5 innings of 2-run ball against the Cincinnati Reds. The bullpen has been strong as well, with Ryan Walker earning two saves for the team.

As for their lineup, Willy Adames, the franchise record contract holder signed in the offseason, had his first big action at the plate on Tuesday, scoring a 2-RBI double. So far, Mike Yastrzemski, Matt Chapman and Heliot Ramos have done most of the damage, with the former hitting at .417 since the season's start.

The Giants are looking to bounce back from their 82-win season in 2024. They will hope to clinch a playoff spot and compete against the likes of Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in their division. Justin Verlander's brother and MLB analyst Ben opined that the team showed positive signs and looked good in their first five games.

"The Giants are good," he wrote.

Bob Melvin makes feelings known after Giants' strong start

San Francisco's skipper Bob Melvin aims to guide the team toward a level of consistency that was absent from their roster last season. After the win on Tuesday, he higlighted the team's road record from 2024 and said that it was crucial for them to earn two wins in Cincinnati and look for a sweep in Houston.

“Our road record [38-43] wasn’t very good last year,” Melvin said. “To win a series in Cincinnati is huge, and we’ve taken the first two here. It’s about trying to get greedy tomorrow.”

It is rare for a team to sport a .800 PCT to start the campaign and still be placed third in the division. However, that is the Giants' situation, as both the Dodgers and Padres have made flawless starts to the 2025 season. Nevertheless, San Francisco will hope to continue their form as they wrap up the series against the Astros. After Houston, they have a home stretch against the Seattle Mariners and the Reds.

