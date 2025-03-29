Justin Verlander's brother drops bold 3-word statement after Mookie Betts' walk-off home run led to Dodgers victory

Justin Verlander's brother, Ben, reacted after Mookie Betts hit a three-run walk-off home run to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 8-5 win against the Detroit Tigers on Friday. Although Ben is a known Shohei Ohtani fan, he couldn't help himself but crash out when Betts won the game for LA.

After trailing and going level a few times in the game, the 2024 champions flexed their power in extra innings as they overwhelmed the Tigers. They now own a league-best 4-0 record to start their title defense bid.

"Cancel the season," Ben Verlander wrote on X.

Verlander was going through his emotions throughout the night as he tweeted his feelings about certain calls in the game. It should be noted that he was a 14th round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft by the Tigers, a time that coincided with his big brother's stint with the club.

"I still can't believe this. He was safe."

"TIGERS FOR THE LEAD!!! Ball. Don’t. Lie."

After a rollercoaster of emotions all night, Ben simply suggested to cancel the year when Betts won the game in the 10th inning through a three-run walk-off home run that barely made it out of the fence.

Reigning champions Dodgers get clutch win against Tigers

The Los Angeles Dodgers showed why they are the reigning champions by getting a clutch win against the Detroit Tigers. The game was a back-and-forth affair that contained both superb pitching performances and slugging power from both sides.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto fanned 10 Tigers batters in five innings—an MLB career-high for the decorated Japanese pitcher. He issued two home runs on five base hits with two walks.

As for the Tigers, former Dodger Jack Flaherty made his return in his former home ground with a respectable 5 and 2/3 inning output. He fanned five batters while issuing two earned runs and a home run on three base hits with five K's.

Detroit opened the scoring through Dillion Dingler's solo dinger in the second inning. This was followed up by former Yankee Gleyber Torres who hit a solo homer of his own during the following inning.

Down 2-0, the Dodgers mounted a comeback in the sixth through Freddie Freeman's two-run home run to even the score. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Mookie Betts gave the champions the lead with his first home run of the night and of the season.

Manuel Margot tied things up in regulation with an RBI single in the top of the ninth. With the score tied at 3-3, the Tigers drew first blood in extras via Dillion Dingler's triple that brought home Riley Greene and Zack McKinstry.

With the game seemingly slipping out of their grasp, the Dodgers woke up in the bottom of the 10th. Michael Conforto started off the scoring through a ground-rule double that brought home Tommy Edman. This was followed up by Will Smith's RBI single to tie the game at 5-5.

Shohei Ohtani then got into the act as he smashed a single to right. Finally, with Smith and Ohtani in scoring position, Mookie Betts hit his second home run of the game to walk it off for the champions.

