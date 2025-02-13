Justin Verlander's brother makes feelings known on Alex Bregman declining long $170,000,000 contract

All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman's prolonged free agency has concluded after the coveted infielder reportedly signed a three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

The two-time World Series winner elected for free agency after the 2024 season with the Houston Astros. He was linked with a reunion with the team, despite turning down a six-year deal in December.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the former Astros star turned down a $170 million deal over six years to sign for the Red Sox with a higher AAV on their contract.

"Alex Bregman turned down 6 year deal for over $170 million to sign with Red Sox," Nightengale wrote on X.

Former Astros ace Justin Verlander's brother, Ben, made his feelings known about Bregman turning down the six-year deal.

"Yep. 3 years and 120 with opt outs sounds better to me too. Damn. Tomorrow will be a great day for the Detroit Tigers to trade for Alex Bregman," Ben Verlander commented on Nightengale's post.

The $170 million deal over six years for Alex Bregman was reportedly tabled by the Detroit Tigers, a team heavily linked with Bregman since December. However, Bregman opted for the offer from the Red Sox with a $40 million AAV and two opt-outs.

Alex Bregman expected to play in a new position for Boston Red Sox

Earlier in the offseason, Bregman turned down an offer for six years and $156 million from the Astros. Houston kept the offer on the table for their former star third baseman, who spent nine years with the team, as Bregman struggled to find an offer to his liking.

The Red Sox were one of the three teams in the running for Bregman as Spring Training for pitchers and catchers started on Tuesday. Although Bregman's arrival had Boston in a dilemma as they have Rafael Devers at third base, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that Alex Cora's team will move Bregman to a new position at second base.

"The expectation is Alex Bregman will play second base for Boston, sources tell ESPN. Even though the Red Sox have top prospect Kristian Campbell coming, they saw Bregman having enough of an impact that they offered $40 million a year — with deferrals — to make the deal happen."

Alex Bregman is coming off a down year in his final season with the Astros in 2024 and it would be interesting to see how the two-time World Series winner performs in a new role with the Red Sox.

