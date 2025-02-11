Justin Verlander's brother makes feelings known as Nick Madrigal’s Mets arrival with Cubs bag stirs debate

New York Mets' new signing Nick Madrigal reported for Spring Training carrying a Chicago Cubs bag, which has resulted in a heated debate among fans on social media.

The 27-year-old signed a one-year split contract with New York in the offseason, which is worth differing amounts in the minors and the majors. While a video of him carrying a Cubs bag has sparked debate, Justin Verlander's brother Ben defended the versatile infielder on X:

"Wild people are mad at this. So common for this to happen. These bags are perfectly made to fit your bats and everything else. Not like there’s just a blank bag to pick up and bring instead."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Nick Madrigal was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 2018 MLB Draft and made his major league debut in 2020. He was traded to the Chicago Cubs in 2021 and broke into their major league roster the next year. He has since established himself as a versatile infielder despite jumping between the majors and the minors.

The New York Mets signed Madrigal to a one-year split contract in the end of January, adding depth to their infield. The former Cubs star is expected to split his season between the majors and the minors.

However, as we enter Spring Training, his time with the Mets will depend largely on whether he impresses with his defensive prowess and shows improvement from the plate.

MLB analyst wonders whether Nick Madrigal's arrival means the end of Jose Iglesias' time with the Mets

The New York Mets have signed infielder Nick Madrigal on a one-year, split contract, leading many to question what will happen to Jose Iglesias.

Discussing the move on Baseball Night in New York, analyst Anthony DiComo gave his take:

"Sure does look like a Jose Iglesias replacement, doesn't he? One of things that's important with this is that Madrigal has minor league options. ... he's insurance in case the Mets need some infield help."

Expand Tweet

While Jose Iglesias played a crucial role in the Mets clubhouse in their successful run in the MLB last year, he's now 35 and yet to sign a new contract.

Hence, Madrigal's arrival looks like a replacement for Iglesias, especially as the Mets are loaded with infielders. Nonetheless, Madrigal is expected to start in the minors, providing infield backup in the majors if needed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback