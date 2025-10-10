  • home icon
  • Justin Verlander’s brother warns haters against targeting Orion Kerkering after open admission of costly playoff-ending error

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 10, 2025 05:15 GMT
Future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander's brother, Ben Verlander, issued his support for Orion Kerkering following his costly error, bringing an end to the Philadelphia Phillies' run in October. In the NLDS Game 4 at Dodger Stadium, the Phillies ended up losing the game 2-1 in extra innings.

With the score tied 1-1 and the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th inning, Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages hit a routine ground ball back to Kerkering. Instead of throwing to first base for the inning-ending out, Kerkering made a mistake under pressure and rushed the throw towards home plate. It was a wide throw to catcher JT Realmuto, who had no chance of collecting it. Because of it, Dodgers pinch runner Hyeseong Kim came home safely and won the game 2-1.

After the game, Kerkering acknowledged making a big error in the post-game press conference. Knowing baseball fans, Ben said not to mock Kerkering, writing:

"If anyone out there is even thinking about DMing Orion Kerkering something hateful please just be a good human being."
What Orion Kerkering said in the post game press conference?

After knowing he made a big blunder which costed the Phillies their dream to win the 2025 World Series, the reliever seemed pretty disappointed in the dugout while the Dodgers were celebrating their advance to the ALCS, where they'll meet the winner of the other NLDS between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs.

Kerkering's disappointment made its way to the press conference as well as he admitted that he made a bad call under pressure.

"The ball just hit off my foot," Kerkering said. "Once the pressure got to me, I just thought there's a little faster throw to JT, little quicker throw than trying to cross-body it to Bryce [Harper at first]."
Managers from both teams also issued their support for Kerkering.

“He just got caught up in the moment a little bit,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “I feel for him because he’s putting it all on his shoulders.
“It’s brutal,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Kerkering’s error. “It’s one of those things that it’s a PFP, a pitcher’s fielding practice. He’s done it a thousand times. And right there he was so focused, I’m sure, on just getting the hitter and just sort of forgot the outs and the situation.”

Orion Kerkering will just have to sleep his disappointment off, knowing that the skipper and the teammates are behind him.

Krutik Jain

Edited by Krutik Jain
