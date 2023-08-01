Justin Verlander Trade to Houston: Mets send pitcher to Astros in exchange for prospects Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford

After several days of speculation, the New York Mets have traded superstar pitcher Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros. The future Hall of Famer will return to his former club as the reigning World Series champions look to defend their 2022 crown.

ESPN @espn Breaking: The Houston Astros have a deal in place to acquire ace Justin Verlander from the New York Mets, sources familiar with the agreement tell @JeffPassan. pic.twitter.com/aQ5qSMvKrF

.As the New York Mets began to trade off major pieces of their roster, it appeared that it was only a matter of time before Justin Verlander would be next on the block. It was previously reported that the two sides were close to a deal, however, Verlander's massive contract was the hold-up.

Now, after both sides have reached an agreement, Verlander will return to the Houston Astros. In exchange for the superstar, the Mets received prospects Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford.

As a member of the Astros last season, the 40-year-old pitcher not only won the World Series but also secured the third Cy Young Award in his illustrious MLB career.

It's been an un-and-down season for Verlander as a member of the New York Mets, as the future first-ballot Hall of Famer currently owns a 6-5 record with a 3.15 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP, while also racking up 81 strikeouts in the process. After a difficult beginning to the year, Verlander has returned to his vintage form in his last few starts.

Verlander has been very good recently. Mets should keep him for next season without a doubt. pic.twitter.com/uEZQEEWhL0 Justin Verlander over his last 7 starts:44 IP2-2 (7 GS)2.25 ERA1.00 WHIP7.6 K/9 (37 K)Verlander has been very good recently. Mets should keep him for next season without a doubt. #LGM

"Justin Verlander over his last 7 starts: 44 IP, 2-2 (7 GS), 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 7.6 K/9 (37 K). Verlander has been very good recently. Mets should keep him for next season without a doubt. #LGM" - @nym_stats

Verlander is coming off arguably the best season of his career as a member of the Houston Astros, where he went 18-4 with a dazzling 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts. Now a return to his former club will not only boost their odds of winning the World Series but give the star pitcher a chance to perform with the backing of a superior lineup, which should help his win-loss record.

Justin Verlander is yet another superstar traded away by the New York Mets

The New York Mets have thrown in the towel on the 2023 regular season. The high-price Mets roster has fallen completely flat this season, leading the front office to sell off several of their key veterans prior to the trade deadline.

Verlander joins the ever-growing list of veterans that have been traded by the Mets, including Max Scherzer, Mark Canha, and David Robertson. Tommy Pham and Carlos Carrasco may be the next trade chips to fall before the deadline.