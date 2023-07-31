Justin Verlander trade rumors: Atlanta Braves show interest in $86,000,000 pitcher, could reportedly make a push to get the ace

The Atlanta Braves are in the market for a pitcher and have reportedly shown their interest in acquiring Justin Verlander from the New York Mets ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

The Mets recently parted ways with Hall of Fame-bound Max Scherzer on Saturday and could well be looking to trade another one in the form of the 40-year-old.

MLB network's Jon Morosi broke the news of the Braves' interest in the veteran pitcher. However, Morosi also claimed that there have been no negotiations regarding a possible trade between the division rivals.

Jon Morosi @jonmorosi The Braves are working to add a starting pitcher, with less than 48 hours before the deadline.



They’ve checked with the Mets regarding Justin Verlander but are not currently engaged in negotiations on JV.



@MLB @MLBNetwork

Although the Braves are on the hunt for an ace pitcher, the aforementioned deal might feel a bit far-fetched to the fans.

The experienced pitcher is in the final year of his contract, and his salary for this year would be around $15 million.

With the Braves dangerously close to the tax threshold of $230 million, Verlander's addition will make matters worse for the Braves.

Even though Max Fried, Spencer Strider, and Charlie Morton on the same roster will significantly boost the Braves' chances in the postseason, the Mets won't budge on losing out their ace pitcher to the runaway division leaders.

Justin Verlander could part ways with the New York Mets ahead of MLB trade deadline

Verlander joined the Mets after spending six and a half seasons with the Houston Astros, winning two World Series rings and two AL Cy Young Awards.

While the 40-year-old is seemingly past his prime, he is still holding his own from the mound. He has outperformed Max Scherzer this season, who recently made the move to the Texas Rangers.

The Mets would be looking to cash in on the ace pitcher ahead of the trade deadline as they are unlikely to make it to the playoffs this season.

They managed to rope in Luisangel Acuña from the Rangers in the Scherzer deal as the Mets look to build for next season.

They are currently second from bottom in the National League East and will do well to part with the ace pitcher's hefty salary from their payroll.