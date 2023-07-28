Justin Verlander Trade Rumors: Rangers and Astros join group of teams hoping to acquire Mets star pitcher at deadline

There is a growing sense across the MLB that future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander will be traded before the trade deadline. If he is indeed made available on the trade market, he will undoubtedly become the biggest name on the block as August 1st rapidly approaches.

It's been a disappointing, and potentially short tenure with the New York Mets for Justin Verlander. Since signing a massive two-year, $86.6 million contract with the Mets this offseason, things have not gone according to plan for both the pitcher and the club.

According to Houston Astros beat reporter Brian McTaggart, the Texas Rangers are reportedly the favorite to land Verlander, however, the Houston Astros are also among potential landing spots.

If the Texas Rangers were able to land Verlander, it would be a massive acquisition for the club as they look to win the franchise's first World Series title. With a 60-43 record, the Rangers currently sit in first place in the American League West. The team behind them? The Houston Astros, who are reportedly looking to bring back the veteran pitcher.

It's been a difficult season for Justin Verlander, who is coming off a 2022 season that secured him the third Cy Young Award of his career. Through 89.0 innings this year with the New York Mets, Verlander owns a 5-5 record with a 3.24 ERA and 76 strikeouts.

While those numbers are solid for the average pitcher, Justin Verlander is coming off a season where he went 18-4 with a dazzling 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts. It remains to be seen how much the New York Mets will be asking to acquire the services of Verlander.

Justin Verlander would become the latest player moved during the New York Mets fire sale

After entering the season with the expectations of winning the World Series, things have gone from bad to worse for owner Steve Cohen and the New York Mets. Now it appears that the Mets will enter the MLB Trade Deadline as sellers, with the team already moving on from some veterans.

The latest move from the Mets came on Friday when the team sent veteran relief pitcher David Robertson to the Miami Marlins in exchange for second baseman Marco Vargas and catcher Ronald Hernandez.

