What did Mets get in return for David Robertson? Trade grades, details and more

The New York Mets have announced that they have traded veteran closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins in exchange for two minor league players.

They acquired infielder Marco Vargas and catcher Ronald Hernandez, who were ranked number 18 and 21, respectively, among Mets prospects on MLB.com. That marks the beggining of the breakdown of the higest payroll roster in the MLB.

Roberson is a World Series winner who was signed ahead of the season after Edwin Diaz suffered an injury during the World Baseball Classic. He has had a strong season as a replacement in the ninth inning role, even at times when the rest of the bullpen struggled.

The move is what common logic would suggest: trade a player who becomes a free agent at the end of the year and strengthen the minor league system. However, if they wish to go within touching distance of a NL playoff spot, they need to reinforce their bullpen, which ranks 21st in the league in ERA.

NY Mets in MLB Trade Deadline 2023

While the New York Mets went on a spending spree ahead of last year's MLB trade deadline, this year, they have started being the sellers.

However, there's stilll a couple of days remaining, so it won't be surprising to see them acquire some more new names to bolster the bullpen. Their pitching has been below average as a team, and after trading one of the few consistent performers in their bullpen, it would be wise to strengthen that area.

A few possibilities include relief pitcher Scott Barlow of the Kansas City Royals, Keynan Middleton of the Chicago White Sox and Daniel Bard of the Colorado Rockies.