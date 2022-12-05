Justin Verlander is the top free agent pitcher available right now. He was arguably always the top pitcher on the market, but that is especially true now that Jacob deGrom has signed in Texas. He has no shortage of suitors, but two teams seem to be separating themselves from the pack.

According to Jon Heyman, the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets seem to be fighting over the former Houston Astros ace's services.

Heyman told the New York Post:

"Hall of Fame-bound Justin Verlander has two-year offers from multiple big-market clubs — presumably including the Dodgers and Mets, who seem to be the co-favorites — but there are indications that a deal could be struck if any of these teams adds the third year."

Other reports suggest that the newly crowned Cy Young winner wants a deal reminiscent of Max Scherzer's three year, $130 million contract. So far, teams have been hesitant to offer three years to a 39-year old who recently had Tommy John surgery.

Heyman believes that third deal could be the difference maker. If either the Dodgers or Mets add a third year, that might be enough to win the sweepstakes.

What would Dodgers, Mets' rotations look like with Verlander?

Verlander would be a top two starting pitcher on every single MLB team. He'd be the ace of the vast majority of them, too.

In Los Angeles, he would probably be the ace. They have a deep pitching staff, but their rotation doesn't feature anyone quite as good as the AL Cy Young winner. With him, it could look like this:

Verlander

Walker Buehler

Julio Urias

Clayton Kershaw

Tony Gonsolin/Dustin May

In New York, they suddenly have a vacancy at the top of their rotation. deGrom bolted for a massive deal with the Texas Rangers, leaving a hole in the rotation.

Here's what a hypothetical rotation looks like:

Max Scherzer

Verlander

Tyler Megill

Carlos Carrasco

David Peterson

Chris Bassitt and Taijuana Walker were in New York but are now free agents and would bolster the rotation upon their potential return, too. Either way, it's hard to pass up a top two like the Mets could have here.

