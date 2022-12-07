Justin Verlander vs Max Scherzer: Which pitcher has had the better career?

It's safe to say that the New York Mets are loaded with superstar pitching. The club brought in Justin Verlander to pair with ace Max Scherzer. Even though the Mets lost Jacob deGrom in free agency, they were able to land the reigning American League Cy Young award winner on a two-year, $86 million deal.

The Mets have $176 million locked up in both Scherzer and Verlander. The only concern about the two is their age and health. While both have proven that age is just a number, time remains undefeated. Especially when it comes to pitchers.

"Instead of giving $185 million over the next five years to Jacob deGrom, the Mets will pay roughly $172 million over the next two years to Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, who are basically both 40. Somehow the deGrom deal is more reckless." - Jared Carrabis

The Verlander/Scherzer duo have reunited for the first time since they were with the Detroit Tigers in 2014. Two of the greatest pitchers of their generation, Scherzer and Verlander will look to bring the Mets their first World Series since 1986.

With both pitchers locked up, Mets fans will have the impossible task of determining which pitcher deserves to start on opening night. Verlander and Scherzer are two of only eleven pitchers to win the Cy Young Award at least three times in their careers.

A look at Max Scherzer's MLB accomplishments

Max Scherzer won his first career Cy Young Award with the Detroit Tigers in 2013. He also won back-to-back Cy Youngs with the Washington Nationals in 2016 and 2017. He has been one of the league's best pitchers since his breakout season in 2013.

Scherzer finished the 2013 campaign with a 21-3 record and 2.90 ERA. He also recorded 240 strikeouts over 214.1 innings pitched. Aside from winning the Cy Young award, he was also selected to his first MLB All-Star Game.

"One year ago today, @Max_Scherzer became a Met."

Max Scherzer has won three Cy Young awards and a World Series title (2019). He is also an eight-time MLB All-Star.

Justin Verlander, the 2022 AL Cy Young king

After an incredible 2022 season, Verlander won his third career Cy Young award. He finished with a 18-4 record and 1.75 ERA while recording 185 strikeouts for the Houston Astros.

Justin Verlander has done it all. He has won two World Series titles, three Cy Young awards and an American League MVP. Yet, his most impressive accomplishment is that he has thrown three no-hitters. He is just one of six pitchers to accomplish that feat.

At the end of the day, both of them will likely be first ballot Hall of Famers.

The Mets open their 2023 season on the road against the Miami Marlins on March 30.

