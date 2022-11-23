As if there was any doubt, Justin Verlander was selected as the American League Comeback Player of the Year. Just a week after clinching his third Cy Young Award (this time via an uninamous vote), the ageless wonder was chosen as the consensus comeback player for this year.

Verlander missed the entirety of the 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery due to an injury to his right elbow. With the ace hitting 39 years of age and fresh off a tricky procedure, no one expected him to blow away the league despite all the given circumstances.

MLB



Now, AL Comeback Player of the Year.



The Houston Astros legend led the MLB in ERA with 1.75 and WHIP with 0.83 and also posted an American League-best 18 wins. This easily handed him the Cy Young Award, making him the first player ever to win a Cy Young having not pitched for an entire season beforehand.

With Verlander winning the AL Comeback Player of the Year Award as well, fans were understandably amazed by his longevity and proficiency on the mound.

After a sensational season, Justin Verlander is yet to sign with a team for the 2023 campaign. The ace is rumored to be seeking a big money contract. Given that he can still turn back the clock with his performances, he thoroughly deserves a big pay day in the twilight stages of his career.

Justin Verlander looking for a big pay day

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Five

Justin Verlander ended the 2022 season with several accolades that included an All-Star selection, an American League Cy Young and a Comeback Player of the Year Award. He also won his first ever game in the World Series.

Verlander is now looking to land a huge paycheck this winter. He is said to be seeking a contract that resembles Max Scherzer's three-year, $130 million contract that would pay the ace roughly $43 million a year.

With time winding down on Verlander's stellar career, he seems to be looking for a team that can help during the upcoming seasons. Additionally, he also seems to want a team that can pay him well for his services before he hangs up his glove.

