JV's CV: What is Justin Verlander's World Series record?

At 39, Justin Verlander is still the pitcher that he always has been. The Houston Astros ace compiled a 18-4 record in the regular season with a jaw-dropping ERA of just 1.75.

Verlander is no stranger to high-stakes baseball. As a member of the Detroit Tigers from 2005 to 2017, Verlander saw his fair share of do-or-die games. Verlander is now set to pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series.

The World Series is no virgin territory for Verlander. In fact, this will be the fifth Fall Classic of Verlander's career. In this article, we are going to take a look at the past performances that we saw when Justin Verlander took the mound in the World Series.

Verlander's first World Series appearance came in 2006 against the St. Louis Cardinals, and it was not a good debut. Verlander pitched in two games in the series, allowing seven earned runs over 11 innings pitched, giving him a WHIP of over 1.5. Verlander helped Albert Pujols and the Cards deliver their first World Series in 24 years.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Justin Verlander's 6 earned runs match the most he's allowed in a postseason game. He allowed 6 in Game 1 of the 2006 World Series- his rookie season. Justin Verlander's 6 earned runs match the most he's allowed in a postseason game. He allowed 6 in Game 1 of the 2006 World Series- his rookie season. https://t.co/l9rIXOBZSx

Verlander's second World Series appearance came again for the Tigers in 2012, this time against the San Francisco Giants. Verlander was spectacular in the postseason leading up to the World Series, where he went 3-0 with an ERA hovering around 1.00.

However, in Game 1 of the 2012 World Series, it all came apart. Verlander lasted only four innings after being hit around for six hits, five runs and a pair of dingers. The Detroit Tigers were swept by the Giants in the 2012 World Series.

In 2017, Verlander starred in his first World Series appearance with the Houston Astros. Much like in 2012, Verlander was virtually unhittable in the Division and Conference series. In the 2017 ALCS against the New York Yankees, Verlander went 2-0 with an ERA of just 0.56, earning him the ALCS MVP designation.

But when it came time to play the LA Dodgers in the World Series, Verlander was credited with a no-decision in Game 2 and a loss in Game 6. Thankfully, the Astros rallied in Game 7 for their first career World Series win.

(requested by twitter.com/OnePursuitTake… Kev @OnePursuitTakes Day 9: Nationals hit back to back to back to back home runs against the Brewers in 2017 twitter.com/OnePursuitTake… Day 9: Nationals hit back to back to back to back home runs against the Brewers in 2017 twitter.com/OnePursuitTake… https://t.co/uc0fCV672S Day 10: Juan Soto stares down Justin Verlander then takes him deep Game 6 of the 2019 World Series(requested by @M_Bailey21 Day 10: Juan Soto stares down Justin Verlander then takes him deep Game 6 of the 2019 World Series (requested by @M_Bailey21) twitter.com/OnePursuitTake… https://t.co/93a8jsI638

Verlander's last appearance in the postseason was in 2019. Again, his past World Series woes haunted him. Verlander was credited with two losses in as many starts against the Washington Nationals. Verlander surrendered Game 6 after allowing two crushing home runs to Adam Eaton and Juan Soto. The Astros lost in seven games

Justin Verlander hopes to turn his World Series record around

For such a dominant pitcher, Justin Verlander has never won a World Series game. Indeed, his record stands at 0-6 in seven starts. Perhaps as the Philadelphia Phillies roll into Houston this weekend, Verlander will be able to turn his sordid record around.

