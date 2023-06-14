Kansas City Royals slugger Vinnie Pasquantino will be out for the remainder of the 2023 season. The team announced on Wednesday that he will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Pasquantino has been sidelined since June 9th after exiting a game against the Baltimore Orioles. This is the same shoulder that gave him problems last year. In 2022, he missed three weeks with shoulder soreness.

INF Vinnie Pasquantino is expected to miss the remainder of the season as he will require surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Only playing in 72 games last season, the Royals were hoping he would get a full season of development under his belt this year. It will be a long season for the slugger as he wants to compete with his team.

Pasquantino is one of Kansas City's better hitters, so the loss is quite the sting. If the Royals want to turn around their season, it will have to come from players outside of Pasquantino.

"Man this stinks. I feel so bad for Vinnie" - one fan tweeted.

"When it rains, it pours" - another fan tweeted.

JoJo @RelishDogSports @Royals We might win 22 games total @Royals We might win 22 games total

Mike Striplin @mike_striplin @Royals Well, there goes my last reason to pay any attention to the rest of this season. Hoping for a fast and complete recovery for him. @Royals Well, there goes my last reason to pay any attention to the rest of this season. Hoping for a fast and complete recovery for him.

Kansas City Royals fans are heartbroken to hear Vinnie Pasquantino will be out for the remainder of the season. He was one of the few bright spots in the lineup that made fans tune into the games.

Fans don't have much faith in the season after hearing the Pasquantino news. They believe their team has hit rock bottom.

Vinnie Pasquantino's injury is a huge blow to the Kansas City Royals

This hasn't been a season to remember for the Kansas City Royals. Going into Wednesday, they hold the league's worst record at 18-49. They have a worse record than the Oakland Athletics, who just had a reverse boycott on Tuesday.

INF Vinnie Pasquantino is expected to miss the remainder of the season as he will require surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

"Man this stinks. I feel so bad for Vinnie" - one fan tweeted.

"When it rains, it pours" - another fan tweeted.

Kansas City Royals fans are heartbroken to hear Vinnie Pasquantino will be out for the remainder of the season. He was one of the few bright spots in the lineup that made fans tune into the games.

Fans don't have much faith in the season after hearing the Pasquantino news. They believe their team has hit rock bottom.

Vinnie Pasquantino's injury is a huge blow to the Kansas City Royals

This hasn't been a season to remember for the Kansas City Royals. Going into Wednesday, they hold the league's worst record at 18-49. They have a worse record than the Oakland Athletics, who just had a reverse boycott on Tuesday.

Kansas City is on an eight-game losing streak, so spirits around the clubhouse are down. They'll be even worse without Vinnie Pasquantino in the lineup. Over the last two seasons, he's slashed .272/.355/.444 with 19 home runs. Aside from Salvador Perez and Bobby Witt Jr., Pasquantino was the team's best hitter.

Even with the down season the Royals are having, it would have benefitted both the team and Pasquantino to get a full year of service this season. It could have been a player they could have traded at the deadline to a contender.

The season started as a bummer and will likely finish that way for the Royals. This will be a season that fans will want to forget.

