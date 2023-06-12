The Kansas City Royals, currently just one game away from having the worst record in MLB, have designated veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment and called up speedster Dairon Blanco from Triple-A Omaha.

Bradley, who initially signed a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals before making the major league squad, was hitting just .133 through 43 games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Blanco, who just turned 30, was torching Triple-A pitching to the tune of a .347 average. He also stole a mind-boggling 47 bases in 49 games with the Storm Chasers.

The Cuban native played professional baseball in his home country from 2012-2016. He arrived in the United States as a High-A player with the Oakland Athletics in 2018 and has been in the Royals' minor-league system since 2019.

jacob @jcb_mrtn25 @Royals YESSS FINALLY WE HAVE WON is it a game no BUT WE HAVE WON @Royals YESSS FINALLY WE HAVE WON is it a game no BUT WE HAVE WON

Bradley, a first-round pick of the Boston Red Sox in the 2011 MLB Draft, never truly panned out at the big league level after initially being a hot prospect on par with Mookie Betts in the Red Sox's minor league system.

While he remains a tremendous defensive outfielder, Bradley never hit consistently in the majors, posting a batting average of just .225 over 11 big league seasons.

Bradley had already hinted at retirement at the end of this season, and it remains to be seen if being DFA'd by the Kansas City Royals accelerates those plans. He told the Boston Globe in May:

"I want to enjoy my family, travel, play golf and just relax. I have plenty of things I enjoy outside of this game."

Reid McEvoy @RMcEvoy128 @Royals I liked JBJ... 🫤 but welcome Dairon. I hope you do well @Royals I liked JBJ... 🫤 but welcome Dairon. I hope you do well

J-On da boy @lil_jon_boy @Royals Thank you jbj! You had a great game when we went on the 11th. The plays in the outfield were amazing. @Royals Thank you jbj! You had a great game when we went on the 11th. The plays in the outfield were amazing.

Blanco broke into the majors for just five games with the Kansas City Royals last season. He hit .286 with two RBIs, one run scored, and one stolen base in his brief appearance.

The Royals have been "calling up the kids" from Triple-A in the midst of a dreadful season. Longtime catcher Salvador Perez, age 33, is the only player in the team's regular starting lineup over the age of 28.

jhb2006 @jhb2006 @Royals I wouldnt blame any of younger players if they wanted out of KC, how many will sign or extend in the coming years? @Royals I wouldnt blame any of younger players if they wanted out of KC, how many will sign or extend in the coming years?

Kansas City Royals giving Oakland a run for worst record in MLB

Dairon Blanco #44 of the Kansas City Royals poses for a photo on media day

It was long assumed that the Athletics, who all but gave up on trying to win in 2023, would end up with the worst record in the majors this season.

However, Oakland has stunningly won five in a row — including a three-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers — to "improve" to 17-50.

Kansas City, which has won just one of its last 10 games, enters this week at 18-47. The Royals and Athletics are by far the worst two teams in MLB.

Poll : 0 votes