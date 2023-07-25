Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman wrote an open letter to the fans discussing his plans to build a new stadium. There are two options for the new site: downtown Kansas City or Clay County.

In the open letter, Sherman explained that there would be more news about the stadium in the next 30 days. These details will include some renderings and other components of the ballpark.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The project is expected to cost $2 billion and create more than 20,000 jobs. Sherman estimates the project will take three years to complete and is excited about the opportunity.

Fans do not see it the same way that he does. The Royals are one of the worst teams in the league this season, and fans want to see the front office worry about bettering the team.

"Who cares where you play if you are bound to lose 100+ games a year? A new ballpark doesn't automatically make the producst better" - one fan tweeted.

Nick Whyman @NickWhyman



A new ballpark doesn’t automatically make the product better… Who cares where you play if you are bound to lose 100+ games a year?A new ballpark doesn’t automatically make the product better… twitter.com/royals/status/…

"I'm sick of this dude" - another fan tweeted.

Lmao GPT @LmaoGPT @Royals Oh look, an open letter! Is it going to apologize for another disappointing season or just make empty promises about turning things around? Can't wait to see how they spin this one.

himynameisnick 🌙☀️ @NickJungers @Royals Psyched to watch a last place team in a shiny new stadium!

Fans do not care where the team plays if they lose over 100 games a season. A new ballpark will not get the fans in the seats; a competitive baseball team will, on the other hand.

Britt Zank @bzank17 @Royals Can you have any conversation that isn't about the stadium? Actually, address fan issues since "you hear us and feel our pain"? The stadium is nobody's pain right now.

The worst team in Royals history is our pain. Not being able to watch games on TV is our pain.

Brian @BriantheTaxMan @Royals KC 2023 Payroll: $92M

2023 projected revenue: $260M



I *guarantee* ownership will cry poor and say they need taxpayer funds to build a stadium in order to be competitive with the big market clubs.



They haven’t been competitive for over half a decade and pocketing MILLIONS.

Jack @Jackcal44 @Royals This is patently ridiculous. The letter starts about the history, legacy and passion. Then you immediately do a 180 and start talking about moving to a new ballpark. How does that correlate? The K is beautiful. Concentrate on the on field product.

Jeremy Neumann 🐀 @ [email protected] @jerneu @Royals Dude, we already have an amazing stadium that has stood the test of time. Keep the tradition where it is.



No one is excited for a downtown stadium! Bringing a stadium downtown isn’t automatically going to make downtown better or the team have more patrons. We need to win again.

Fans see more pressing issues with this team that the front office should be worrying about. They are finding it harder to back this team with the talent level surrounding them. Other than the Oakland Athletics, no other team is struggling this badly.

Kansas City Royals have nothing to lose

Kansas City Royals v Baltimore Orioles

The Kansas City Royals look oncourse to drop at least 100 games this season. They are out of the playoff hunt, sitting 25 games behind the Minnesota Twins. So they should figure out what they have in prospects and call them up for some games.

Utility man Nick Loftin is a name that could see his name being called up. He is currently hitting .274/.322/.452 in Triple-A. Another name that could get called up is Tyler Gentry. Gentry is also an outfielder hitting .224/.332/.376 in Triple-A.

There is no better time to see what some of these guys in the system can do than now. It will help the front office understand where these players are at in their development. It can also give the front office an idea if they should move away from one of the prospects while they still hold value.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!