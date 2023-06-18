The Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels played a thrilling game on Saturday. Fans were treated to Shohei Ohtani blasting his league-leading 23rd home run. The home run also makes him the fastest player in Los Angeles Angels history to reach 150 home runs.

That wasn't the only exciting thing that happened in this one. Samad Taylor would get his first career at-bat, and he did not waste it. He sent a shot past the head of Mike Trout in center field to win the game.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Bobby Witt Jr. ran all the way to the wall to get Samad Taylor the ball 🥹 Bobby Witt Jr. ran all the way to the wall to get Samad Taylor the ball 🥹 https://t.co/sR34lyIims

The walk-off had the Royals going nuts. Bobby Witt Jr. raced out to the outfield while the team was celebrating to retrieve the ball and give it to Taylor. Given his facial expressions, you would have thought Witt Jr. it the walk-off.

Taylor's family was in attendance, making the moment even sweeter. This will be a moment that he and his family will never forget.

one fan tweeted - "For the love of the game. That's the good stuff"

"Pure joy" - another fan tweeted.

Vinnie Pasquantino @VPasquantino @Royals Unreal win. What a time for Samads first hit! Also can someone please make Bobby running in from center field a gif please? @Royals Unreal win. What a time for Samads first hit! Also can someone please make Bobby running in from center field a gif please?

Kansas City Royals fans couldn't be happier with their team's performance on Saturday. Given how the team is playing this season, moments like this are what the fanbase needs.

Taylor is a utility player, which should help him get into the lineup as the season progresses. Known for being a five-tool player, he will be a player fans will want to keep an eye on in the future.

Kansas City Royals have some decisions to make soon

Kansas City Royals v Minnesota Twins

The one thing the Kansas City Royals have going for them is their bullpen depth. With the trade deadline approaching, Kansas City could move some relievers to try and get better for the future.

The Royals currently sit last in the American League Central with a 19-51 record. They're already 16.5 games out of first place, and that's a huge gap.

One player that would interest contending teams is Aroldis Chapman. As a hard-throwing lefty, he would instantly make any team's bullpen that much better.

Another player that the team could part ways with is closer Scott Barlow. Kansas City has recently started to listen to trade offers for Barlow, who's in the second year of his three-year arbitration. This makes him more than just a rental for the rest of the season.

The Royals will be one team everybody should be paying attention to at the trade deadline.

