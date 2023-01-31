Starting pitcher Zack Greinke is returning to the Kansas City Royals for another season, according to numerous reports. Greinke, who is 39 years old, is in his second stint with the Royals. He made his MLB debut with them back in 2004.

According to MLB Insider Mark Feinsand, the two sides agreed to a one-year contract worth $8-10 million. The deal will include performance-based incentives.

Zack Greinke was selected sixth overall by the Kansas City Royals in the 2002 MLB Draft. He made his big-league debut two years later and went on to play his first seven seasons with the Royals.

Greinke returned to Kansas City in 2022 after advancing to the World Series with the Houston Astros in 2021. In his first season back with the Royals, Greinke made 26 starts. He posted a 4-9 record with a 3.68 ERA and 1.34 WHIP.

Most Kansas City fans are pleased that he will be back for a potential final season in 2023.

Zack Greinke has amassed a 223-141 record and 2,282 strikeouts over 19 seasons. He won a Cy Young Award with the Royals in 2009. The six-time MLB All-Star has also won six Gold Glove and two Silver Slugger awards.

Greinke was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2010, beginning his nomadic journey through the big leagues. He pitched for the Brewers until 2012, when he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels.

He also enjoyed stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Astros before returning "home" to Kansas City. He will likely remain with the Royals for the remainder of his career.

While recording 200 career wins is likely out of reach Greinke, reaching the 3,000-strikeout plateau remains in play. The Florida native needs 118 whiffs to reach that milestone. He struck out just 73 batters last season. But if he accomplishes this feat, it will be with the team that drafted and developed him.

It's a nostalgic time for a few of MLB's smaller markets. Aside from the Greinke news, outfielder Andrew McCutchen is returning to the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he began his career in 2009.

Zack Greinke is the Kansas City Royals de facto staff ace

Zack Greinke #23 of the Kansas City Royals pitches against the Cleveland Guardians

Zack Greinke will enter the 2023 season as the ace of the Kansas City Royals' starting rotation, which is largely devoid of star power. Following Greinke in the rotation is Jordan Lyles, Brady Singer, Ryan Yarbrough, and Brad Keller.

