"He is a catcher playing right field" "What an athlete" - Kansas City Royals prospect M.J. Melendez makes incredible diving catch in the outfield, fans in awe

Kansas City Royals prospect M.J. Melendez made one of the best catches of the season earlier tonight as they faced off against the Baltimore Orioles. Melendez is primarily a catcher but can also play the outfield position, which makes the catch even more impressive!

Shortly after his amazing catch, he hit his sixth home run of the season.

Melendez is batting .268 with now six home runs and 16 RBIs.

Fans react to M.J. Melendez diving catch

Let's take a look at some of the best fan reactions to this incredible catch.

One fan said that the Royals are going for all of the top ESPN plays of the day. The Melendez catch will certainly make that highlight reel!

One fan wanted to remind everyone that he is a catcher who has only played a handful of games in the outfield. It was truly an incredible catch and goes to show how athletic he is.

One fan didn't realize that it was Melendez, as he is normally a catcher.

This was one of the better catches of the season, especially when you factor in that Melendez is not often in the outfield. What a catch!

MLB Player Profile: M.J. Melendez

M.J. Melendez gets a hit during a Kansas City Royals v Baltimore Orioles game.

M.J. Melendez was born November 29, 1998, in Daytona Beach, Florida. Melendez grew up in the Miami area and attended high school at Westminster Christian School, where he excelled as a baseball player.

Following high school, Melendez was drafted into the second round of the 2017 MLB draft by the Kansas City Royals. In 2017, his first season as a professional, Melendez posted a .262 batting average with four home runs and 30 RBIs in 47 games played.

He followed his rookie season with a solid 2018 campaign. Melendez batted .251 with 19 home runs and 73 RBIs.

In 2019, Melendez struggled, as he hit only .163 with nine home runs. Melendez sat out the 2020 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic and had a breakout season in 2021.

In 2021, Melendez batted .288 with 41 home runs and 103 RBIs. After his breakout season, Melendez made his MLB debut on May 3. Since getting into the league, he has been solid, posting a .268 batting average with six home runs and 16 RBIs. Overall, Melendez is going to be one of the best young stars in the game for years to come.

