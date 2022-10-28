In October 2017, the New York Post poked fun at the Houston Astros with an advertisement featuring Kate Upton. The magazine subtly questioned Upton's loyalty to one specific MLB team.

Upton used to be a Yankees fan at the beginning of her modeling career, but began to show up at Minute Maid Park, sporting an Astros cap ever since her then-boyfriend Justin Verlander made his debut for the team in September 2017. The Detroit Tigers traded the pitcher to the Houston Astros ahead of the trade deadline on August 31, 2017.

Against that background, the New York Post posted a 2013 photo of Upton wearing a Yankees ball cap, with the caption:

"Kate hot for Yanks. We know who she's really rooting for. From your friends at the New York Post."

Houston Chronicle @HoustonChron New York Post pokes fun at Houston with Kate Upton ad trib.al/VPiKrNU New York Post pokes fun at Houston with Kate Upton ad trib.al/VPiKrNU

"New York Post pokes fun at Houston with Kate Upton ad." - @Houston Chronicle

Kate Upton is rooting for her man as the Houston Astros punch their ticket to World Series

89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by MasterCard - Red Carpet

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue fame Kate Upton was present at the ballpark when the Astros swept the Yankees and eliminated the Bronx Bombers to punch a ticket to the 2022 World Series.

She rooted for Verlander by turning up in a tailored jacket with his name and jersey number written on the back of it.

"Kate Upton 'so proud' of Justin Verlander as Astros ready for Game 1 of World Series." - @New York Post

After dating for three years, Kate and Justin got hitched in November 2017, two days after the Astros won the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They welcomed their first child, Genevieve, the following year. They will celebrate their fifth anniversary later this year.

Poll : 0 votes