Supermodel Kate Upton looked like a million dollars celebrating the Astros' ALCS win in a custom-made jacket with her husband Justin Verlander's name and jersey number "35" 

Supermodel Kate Upton celebrated her husband Houston Astros star Justin Verlander team's ALCS win over the New York Yankees. She did so in style as she donned a customized jacket.

The Astros clinched the series 4-0 to book yet another World Series appearance against the Philadelphia Phillies. But the highlight of the Astros' celebrations was Upton, who turned up in a special-edition Astros jacket with Verlander's No. 35 emblazoned on the back of it.

Verlander has overcome many odds this season to steer his team to the World Series with impressive performances. The 39-year-old is coming off one of the best seasons of his illustrious career, posting a 18-4 record with an astonishing 1.75 ERA, while recording 185 strikeouts in the regular season. He is certainly the favorite to win the AL Cy Young Award. He's had a stunning comeback season just one year after undergoing Tommy John Surgery.

Upton and Verlander after the 4-0 ALCS win over the NY Yankees

Justin Verlander tied the knot with Upton in an intimate ceremony in Italy back in 2017, days after clinching the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The couple soon welcomed her first child, Genevieve, in November 2018.

Kate Upton opens up about becoming a mother and major changes in her career

In January 2020, Upton spoke to 'US' magazine. She talked about entering motherhood and the impact it had on her life. The supermodel also specifically addressed the struggles of being a nursing mother. Kate Upton said:

"So much pressure … to be doing all these things, like breast-feeding on the go. The reality, for me, was that breast-feeding was sucking the energy away from me. I realized I needed to calm down, to allow my body to recover.”

She even took to Instagram to discuss the difficulties after pregnancy, with her modeling career as well. Upton said:

"In my opinion, enjoy the moments with your new baby and growing family, allow your body time to heal and make sure to go at your own pace."

Kate Upton's honesty is important for all women to hear. Upton and Justin Verlander's daughter Genevieve will turn four this November. Verlander, meanwhile, will be aiming to win another World Series as they take on the Philadelphia Phillies this week.

