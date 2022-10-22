All-Star Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, and MLB legend Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah Jeter, are two synonymous names when it comes to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Both Kate and Hannah skyrocketed to fame with their Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue covers.

In a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Hannah referred to Kate Upton's remarkable comeback for the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition and spoke highly of her. Mrs. Jeter said:

"She's kind of an iconic Sports Illustrated model."

Plus, Hannah specifically appreciated Kate's comeback.

"She wasn't in the issue for a year or two, and then to come back and have three covers…that's an accomplishment!"

Hannah also didn't hesitate to openly mention her favorite look among the three SI covers.

"The one with the jacket and the sequins, oh my gosh. I think she just looks so gorgeous."

A lady cheering for another lady! Kudos, Hannah!

Kate Upton was happy to pose for the cameras for the 2017 SI cover because of its theme

The central theme of the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue covers was "body diversity" and "age inclusion."

Talking about the out-of-the-box theme, Kate beamed with happiness in an interview with PEOPLE and said:

"To have an issue that focuses on that is really an amazing moment for me because I think it’s important for everyone to be the best they can be, but not to strive to be a company or industry’s idea of perfect."

“For SI to emphasize every different type of perfect is really inspiring. Those are the campaigns I want to do and the career I want to have — to inspire women to love themselves.”

Back when the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers were published in February 2017, she was engaged to MLB All-Star Justin Verlander. In November 2017, the pair tied the knot at Castiglion del Bosco in Tuscany, Italy, a few days after Verlander's team, the Astros, won the World Series. The following year in November, Kate and Justin welcomed a daughter, Genevieve. In 2022, the couple will celebrate their fifth marriage anniversary.

