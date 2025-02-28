"Kate Hudson doesn’t act like a superstar" - When Alex Rodriguez's then girlfriend got stamp of approval from Yankees mate Jorge Posada's wife

During the 2009 season, Alex Rodriguez started dating actress Kate Hudson. The two met when Hudson attended a New York Yankees game and the two had dinner afterward.

While dating, Hudson would go on to attend multiple games, rooting on her new fling. After several games, the Yankees' wives invited her to sit with them for a game.

This was something the wives did not often do with girlfriends. However, Hudson made a great impression on them with Jorge Posada's wife, Laura, saying she was a joy, via The New York Post.

"We love her! She doesn't act like a superstar. She's on the field, she's in the family room, she's really becoming part of the group," said Laura.

The wives enjoyed that she did not act like she was a superstar. She did her best to fit in with the rest of the group, and Laura believed she was a reason A-Rod had the success he did in 2009.

In 2009, A-Rod hit .286/.402/.532 with 30 home runs and 100 runs batted in across 124 regular-season games. The Yankees then went on to make the postseason and win their 27th World Series title.

"They're happy, and it shows in the way he's playing. I think it's great," said Laura.

Alex Rodriguez's ex-wife reportedly never sat with the other Yankees' players wives

New York Yankees - Alex Rodriguez (Photo via IMAGN)

Before Kate Hudson, Alex Rodriguez was married to Cynthia Scurtis. The two met in the late 1990s while they were both at a Miami gym, got to talking, and hit it off from there.

Cynthia married the MLB star in 2002 and then had two daughters, Natasha and Ella. Cynthia would often attend the games, but she reportedly never sat with any of the other wives.

Laura speaks about past tensions between the wives, which ultimately got back to the players. While she did not mention Cynthia, one could only assume this was about her.

"In the past, there has been tension. The wives have not always gotten along. If you have two wives fighting, it's gong to get back to the guys" said Laura.

A-Rod and Cynthia's relationship would soon turn sour. In 2008, Cynthia would file for divorce, citing "emotional abandonment" and "marital misconduct," and the two would settle out of court. However, they still remain on good terms as they co-parent their two daughters.

