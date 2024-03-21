"Kate Upton is back in the acting game!" - Fans buzz over as Justin Verlander's supermodel wife makes cameo in 'Sweet Dreams' trailer

RHP Justin Verlander's supermodel wife Kate Upton is all set to bring back her talents to the big screen as she makes a cameo appearance in Johnny Knoxville's latest movie, 'Sweet Dreams'.

The movie revolves around a group of recovering addicts trying to win $80,000 in prize money by winning a softball tournament, with the analogy that life gives everyone a second chance. The movie is set to hit theaters in America on April 12, 2024.

The movie rightfully deserves a cameo role by a baseball star's wife, as Kate Upton married Astros ace Justin Verlander in 2017 and the duo welcomed their firstborn daughter Genevieve in 2018.

Fans were quick to jump on the trailer featuring Kate Upton and voice their appreciation for her well-rounded talents on Instagram.

"Kate Upton is back in the acting game"

Kate Upton is an avid baseball fan and was present both times her husband Justin Verlander won the World Series with the Astros in 2017 and 2022. The duo married just weeks after Verlander won his first Fall Classic title in 2017 as they traveled to the Tuscan hills in Italy alongside friends and family members to tie the knot in holy matrimony.

Kate started bringing her daughter Vivi to Verlander's game, as the three-time Cy Young Award winner had earlier aspired to pitch late into his forties so that his daughter could see him in action inside the diamond. The happy family of three respects both Kate and Verlander's careers equally and supports each other through the thick and thin of life.

Recently, Justin Verlander threw an inning off the mound in spring training

Justin Verlander will start his 2024 MLB season on the IL due to a strain in his right shoulder. But the veteran right-hander is leaving no stone unturned to make a speedy comeback for the Astros in the upcoming season.

Having already pitched in two simulated games, he took to the mound last Thursday as he threw a live inning in a bid to better his case of making an early comeback to the Astros roster.

"I'm hopeful. It depends on how I feel over these next three or four days, but it's definitely on the table. It’s getting discussed. If I looked at that as my first bullpen of the spring, I think that would be on par." - Justin Verlander on his March 16 bullpen session and making a comeback earlier than expected in 2024

