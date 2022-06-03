Kate Upton celebrates Pride Month in style, poses in seven different colored swimsuits and outfits

Kate Upton, the better-half of Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, turned to Instagram and posted pictures of herself in lovely attire in seven distinct shades. The purpose of her Instagram post is to proudly advocate for Pride Month, which is celebrated from June 1 to June 30 each year. Kate took a unique approach to honor LGBTQIA+ people's rights and their unending struggles for equality.

Kate captioned the carousel post, "What better reason to wear rainbow. Happy Pride Month! Swipe to see some of my favorite colorful looks over the years."

"What better reason to wear rainbow. Happy Pride Month! Swipe to see some of my favorite colorful looks over the years." - @ Kate Upton

Upton donned a red bikini in the first shot, which was taken against a blurry beach backdrop. In the second photo, she wore a body-hugging orange jumpsuit. Kate was wearing a yellow crochet bikini in the third photo of the carousel post. The "Sports Illustrated" model slipped into an off-shoulder green dress in the fourth shot. Kate flaunted a blue one-piece in the fifth photo, a lavender blazer in the sixth shot, and an oversized pink shirt in the final shot.

Story continues below ad

She looked stunning in the fifth shot, in which she was wearing a blue monokini and posed with her hands on her hips.

Kate Upton looking stunning in a blue monokini.

Kate Upton earned a reputation for herself as a professional swimsuit model

89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by MasterCard - Red Carpet

Story continues below ad

Upton emerged as a popular face after appearing on the cover of the annual "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue" in 2012, making her one of the world's most sought-after models. Upton has graced the cover of "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit" multiple times, in 2012, 2013, and 2017. Kate has also been featured in "Vogue," "Harper's Bazaar," "GQ," "Cosmopolitan," "Glamour," and "Esquire." She was also featured on the "Vanity Fair" cover for its 100th anniversary.

"SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT ISSUE | 2012 : KATE UPTON ! Double Issue ! RARE NEW." - @ Twice Upon A Time

Story continues below ad

In the 2017 "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue," Kate looked drop-dead gorgeous.

"Kate Covers 'Sports Illustrated' 2017 Swimsuit Issue, Doesn't Wear Actual Swimsuit." - @ Elle Magazine (US)

Kate graced the cover in a swimsuit that was not even a swimsuit, but she was stunning as always.

Story continues below ad

"Horse hugs" - @ Kate Upton

Now, Kate is happily settled with Justin Verlander and is currently enjoying motherhood.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far