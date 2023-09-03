Kate Upton is marred to Justin Verlander, perhaps the premier right-handed pitcher of his generation and an almost surefire Hall of Famer. He's been extremely busy over the last two decades as a part of the MLB. His wife has to deal with that, as she has since they were married in November of 2017.

She revealed that her reality feels very similar to a character played by Drew Barrymore in the 2005 film Fever Pitch.

Upton said to Jimmy Fallon, who starred in the film alongside Barrymore:

"Honestly, it really does hold up. I really relate to Drew Barrymore's character. Every time she'd get so mad because she had to look at the Red Sox schedule before planning a wedding or going to Paris. That's what I have to do! I'm constantly looking at the Astros schedule, and sometimes, even when you look at it, you get it wrong. I did, and almost missed my wedding... If you make a sequel, you want to get some stories, just call me up."

Being married to an MLB superstar is no easy task. There's a demanding schedule and a tough travel load, but Upton has taken it all in stride over the past six years.

Kate Upton moved back to Houston

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander got married in late 2017, which happened after his trade from the Detroit Tigers to the Houston Astros. He was sent there in August and stayed there through the 2022 season, when he won his second Cy Young for the team.

After winning the World Series, he entered free agency, where he signed a $43.33 million deal to join the New York Mets. That experiment didn't go well. The pitcher played well enough, but the team did not. They were well under .500 and deep in the standings trailing the Atlanta Braves.

They decided to sell a lot of players off, including Verlander. He ended up back with the Astros in Houston, and his wife with him.