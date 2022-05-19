Kate Upton posts a scorching picture on Instagram, Justin Verlander lets his presence be known

Today, the ever-gorgeous Kate Upton, the wife of Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, took to Instagram to post a temperature-raising picture. She looked alluring, clad in a white bikini with a natural-looking tan. While Kate's photo made her admirers' hearts race, her husband, Justin Verlander, was the center of attention. He was quick to comment. He did so by using two emojis. One of them was the emoji of a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes, which is associated with admiration and love, while the other was the fire sign.

"Soaking up the sun" - @Kate Upton

Even after four years of married life and having a baby together, Justin Verlander makes sure to make his wife, Kate, feel special.

Justin Verlander left a comment on Kate Upton's picture.

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander also took to Instagram to post a photo with Kate hours after his wife posted her bikini-clad photo. In the photo, Kate is seen wearing a floral dress with a white sunglass, and Justin is seen wearing a white shirt with shades on.

"I mean." - @Justin Verlander

The blissful stage of a marriage can continue anywhere from six months to two years, but Kate and Justin appear to still be in love, which is precisely as it should be. Partners' romantic actions make one feel desired and cared for. It serves as a reminder that husband and wife value each other's presence in their lives.

"When your wife decides she’s done walking for the day." - @Justin Verlander

In January 2022, Justin And Kate wore coordinating outfits, giving us major couple goals. Verlander wore brown pants and a white long-sleeved shirt in the photo, while Kate wore stilettos with a sleeveless knee-length dress.

"We may or may not have coordinated these matching outfits... And by we, I mean Kate." - @Justin Verlander

Kate Upton & Justin Verlander will celebrate fifth wedding anniversary in 2022

Kate and Houston Astros' Justin Verlander at the 89th MLB All-Star Game.

On November 6, 2017, Kate and Justin Verlander exchanged vows. When the pair married four years ago, Kate expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to marry her closest friend and thanked their family and friends for making the weekend so memorable.

"I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!!" - @Kate Upton

Undeniably, Kate and Justin Verlander's relationship chronology is the quintessential happily ever after.

Edited by Windy Goodloe