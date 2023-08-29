In a 2017 People Magazine interview, Justin Verlander's then-fiancee, now-wife, Kate Upton talked about his bond with her dog Harley. Upton offered a short and intimate glimpse into her life with Verlander.

Known for his competitive spirit on the field, Justin Verlander showcases a different side of himself off the mound. According to his wife Kate, he transitions seamlessly into a devoted partner and a loving pet parent.

While analysts are focused on the ace pitcher's athletic prowess, Upton's comments are a gentle reminder that there is more to Verlander than his impressive fastball.

She went on to say (via People):

"Justin is a great dog dad. Harley will only play catch with him"

Sadly, Kate Upton's boxer Harley passed away in September 2021. In a world where athletes are measured simply by numbers, this interview reminds us that there is more to life than highlight reels and statistics.

What is Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's Net Worth in 2023?

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton have been dating since 2014. They tied the knot with a lavish marriage ceremony in 2017. The pair is, now, one of the richest couples in the MLB. Verlander has been a star pitcher for years now and Kate Upton is an A-List model who made her debut in the fashion industry in 2008.

At present, the star pitcher draws a total salary of $43 million following his trade from the New York Mets to the Houston Astros. Additionally, according to celebritynetworth.com, he has earned over $30 million simply through endorsements in the years from 2017 to 2018.

On the other hand, back in 2014, Forbes estimated that Kate Upton earned up to $7 million. It can be presumed that the number has only increased since. Upton and her husband also do an endorsement deal together which is worth $25 million

Forbes estimates Upton's net worth to be around $30 million and Celebrity Net Worth estimates Verlander's to be around $150 million.