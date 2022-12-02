In September 2018, Kate Upton revealed how Justin Verlander and her shared love of dogs inspired them to host a dog adoption event for the Houston Astros.

The fourth Annual Grand Slam Adoption Event, a part of Astros Dog Day, marked the couple's fourth year of raising awareness for local animal adoption.

Reinstating Justin and her love for the canines, Kate said:

"We both grew up with dogs, and dogs are a huge part of our lives. It definitely was a big part of our relationship."

She added:

"They're very healing, and they bring so much love into a family."

Agreeing with what Kate said, Justin expressed his love for the little balls of fur:

"We know how important dogs are to a family, and for us to be able to combine our two passions … is a perfect fit."

Kate Upton and her pet boxer were featured on Harper's Bazaar cover, Justin Verlander helped to capture the stunning shot

Kate Upton adopted her pet boxer, Harley, 11 years ago in 2011. In 2015, she graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar Singapore with the canine. The photo was exclusively shot by photographer Yu Tsai.

However, the perfect shot came after a lot of struggle. When Kate and the crew member were not able to tackle Harvey, Justin intervened and helped the celebrity photographer to get some amazing shots.

