Kate Upton and Justin Verlander remain the MLB's number-one power couple. From Kate supporting her husband from the crowd at Houston Astros games to the couple constantly being caught on tape doing cute activities together while out in public, the two are doing a perfect job at handling a relationship under the spotlight.

Now, even though it is the offseason, Justin Verlander and Kate Upton have sent their fans into a flurry after a recent video posted on Instagram went viral. Although it may be a simple video of Upton playfully approaching a sunchair and applying sunscreen, it's the fact that it is likely the future Hall of Fame pitcher filming it that has made fans swoon.

In the video, which appears to be a light-hearted PSA about proper protection while out in the sun, Upton can be seen zipping up a long-sleeved hoodie before stylishly dancing to the song IT Girl by Aliyah's Interlude. She then proceeds to rub sunscreen through her hands before applying it.

The playfully innocent video of Kate Upton has fans saying that Justin Verlander is one of the best husbands and that seeing such an iconic athlete filming his wife's social media video has made their summer complete.

Kate Upton has been Justin Verlander's biggest fan

Even though it must be incredibly difficult to maintain a healthy and loving relationship under the ever-watching eyes of paparazzi and news outlets, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander have always been there for one another.

Upton has never shied away from defending her husband, no matter where he has played. As a member of the Houston Astros during the 2022 postseason, Upton was seen flipping off an obnoxious Philadelphia Phillies fan.

As the photo circulated, not only did Upton gain more admiration and respect from fans, but she had many convinced that she was the perfect woman.

Whether Verlander is playing with the New York Mets or the Houston Astros, Upton has defended and supported him on every team.

