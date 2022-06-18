Kathryne Padgett posts a swimsuit-clad picture in Italy, Alex Rodriguez reacts with fire emojis

Former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend Kathryne Padgett are in Italy right now, and it looks like they are having the best time ever. It is lovely to see these two love birds enjoying their vacation together after being rumored to be dating for several months.

Us Weekly @usweekly Alex Rodriguez has been linked to Kathryne Padgett following his split from Jennifer Lopez. usmagazine.com/celebrity-news… Alex Rodriguez has been linked to Kathryne Padgett following his split from Jennifer Lopez. usmagazine.com/celebrity-news…

"Alex Rodriguez has been linked to Kathryne Padgett following his split from Jennifer Lopez." - @US Weekly

Kathryne Padgett uploaded a swimsuit-clad image of herself on a luxury yacht in Sorrentino, a seaside town in southern Italy on the Sorrentine Peninsula, less than a week into their holiday. Padgett is seen wearing a pink bikini. She has a cocktail in hand and is flaunting her toned body with a gorgeous backdrop of the coastal town.

One of her followers, Taylor Bledsoe, commented, "Fine like Italian wine."

"Salute, Sorrento." - @Kathryne Padgett

Alex Rodriguez reacted to Kathryne Padgett's Instagram post

Kathryne Padgett's latest Instagram post has fans in awe of her outstanding looks. Everybody is talking about it. The post received even more attention when Alex Rodriguez commented on it. It has gone viral, and social media is buzzing. Smitten by Kathryn's unmatched beauty and physique, Alex Rodriguez couldn't help but react and comment on Padgett's Instagram post.

A Rod commented, "🔥🔥🔥."

Alex's comment received 31 likes from Kathryn's followers.

Like Alex, Kathryne also didn't shy away from expressing her admiration for Rodriguez on one of A-Rod's IG posts. On June 9, A-Rod posted a picture from his Italian vacation. He looked handsome. Kathryne was quick to notice it and left a lovely comment.

Padgett wrote, "Bellissimo 💋"

Bellissimo in Italian means "very beautiful."

Few unseen pictures from Alex and Kathryne's Italian vacation

Last week, Kathryne reposted two of Alex's IG Stories on her account.

In the first IG Story, Kathryne and Alex went on a fruit haul on an Italian street fruit market and picked apples, lemons, and grapes.

In another IG Story, Alex and Kathryne dined at Taverna Anema E Core in Capri, one of the iconic nightclubs on the island. In the picture, Alex is seen holding a large wine bottle with Kathryne's picture printed on the label.

MLB fans are loving the vacation updates from Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne.

