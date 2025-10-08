“Kayla’s the absolute monster” - Bryce Harper gushes about wife following birth of their 4th child before postseason kickoff

Bryce Harper's fourth child with Kayla arrived just in time. The Philadelphia Phillies' first baseman welcomed a son named Hayes Three Harper on Oct. 2, which is two days before their NLDS round began against the LA Dodgers. The boy weighed approximately 7 lbs 8 oz and was 20 inches long at the time of birth. He joins siblings Krew (born 2019), Brooklyn (born 2020), and Kamryn (born 2024).Before Game 3 at Dodger Stadium, Harper spoke highly about his wife, who didn't break a lot of sweat while delivering her fourth child. The ease with which Kayla did it has left the Phillies star praising women even more.&quot;Yeah, I’ve got an incredible wife, man,&quot; Harper said. &quot;She, you know, pushed that thing out in three pushes -- in 30 seconds -- so, I mean, she’s an absolute monster at doing it. Women, man, what a breed. No, I’m serious. It’s an incredible thing, you know?&quot;Bryce Harper reveals feelings after holding his son for first timeShortly after the delivery, when Bryce Harper held the newborn for the first time, he was overwhelmed with feelings. He shared his experience that while baseball is important, his family means the most to me. He also revealed that he is missing his family already now that he is in LA to face the Dodgers in NLDS Game 3.&quot;Being able to hold your son for the first time is one of the greatest moments of my life,&quot; Harper said. &quot;I love my family. I love my kids. I love the game of baseball, but at the end of the day, my family means the most to me. And yeah, definitely missing them right now.&quot;Harper revealed becoming a father for the fourth time through an Instagram post, which was captioned:“Decided to add more chaos to Red October.”The middle name &quot;Three&quot; is a nod to Harper’s jersey number with the Phillies (#3). Harper will be hoping to help the Phillies bring the NLDS back to Philadelphia. For that, the team needs to win both Games 3 and 4.