Bryce Harper received a special tribute from his wife Kayla on his 31st birthday. She took to social media and gave fans a sneak peek of their relationship over the years.

Kayla uploaded several pictures of herself with Harper on Monday. Some of the snaps also date back to their high school days when they were teenagers.

Kayla captioned the post:

"Happy birthday to my best friend! Thanks for always picking us up when we’re down and being the reason we smile every day. You’re the best dad and husband that we could have ever asked for! we love you and are lucky to celebrate you today!

"So much to love about my favorite guy but he’s not on social media so I’ll save all the sappy stuff for him. Hope y’all enjoy some high school throw backs instead."

Bryce and Kayla were high school sweethearts. They dated for several years before tying the knot in December 2016.

The couple has two children together. Their son Krew Aron was born in August 2019, and their daughter Brooklyn Elizabeth, was born in November 2020.

Kayla often attends Phillies games with her children to watch Bryce in action. The two-time MVP winner has also often credited Kayla and his kids for being a strong support system for him.

Bryce Harper's MLB stats this season

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper has had another stellar season with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023. The outfielder racked up 134 hits, 72 RBIs, and 21 home runs in 457 at-bats with a .293 batting average. He also recorded 11 stolen bases across 126 games during the regular season.

Harper has continued his excellent run into the postseason. He has nine hits, seven RBIs and four home runs in nine games so far. His home run in Game 1 of the NLCS on Monday helped Philadelphia to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Phillies will be looking to take a 2-0 lead in the NLCS against the Diamondbacks later on Tuesday, Oct. 17. Game 2 of the series begins at 8:07 p.m. ET.