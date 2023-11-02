Evan Carter's wife, Kaylen, took to Instagram to celebrate her husband's World Series victory in his rookie season. The Rangers clinched the title with a commanding 4-1 series victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Carter revealed her joy through a heartwarming Instagram story. She wrote:

"I couldn't be more proud of my hubby [Evan Carter]! This is what dreams are for! Way to end the season with a bang 32."

The victory marked a historic moment for the Rangers, who won their first World Series title. On a more personal level, Evan Carter's path from minor league prospect to World Series champion is also a compelling story. Kaylen's pride was obvious in her congratulatory message, a testament to the rookie’s incredible ascent.

Source: Kaylen Shell Carter Instagram account (@kaylenshellcarter)

Since his major league call-up on August 29, Carter's impact has been nothing short of spectacular. The young outfielder finished the regular season with an impressive 1.058 OPS. His prowess continued into the postseason, where he not only hit a home run but also contributed six RBIs across 17 postseason games.

Wife Kaylen Carter's support for husband Evan Carter

Kaylen Carter has every reason to celebrate as her husband Evan leads the Rangers to a World Series victory. The couple, who have been sweethearts since middle school, got married on December 17, 2022.

Throughout the season, Kaylen has been an outspoken advocate for Evan, cheering for him at every game. Now, her unwavering support has culminated in a World Series championship, a shared triumph that undoubtedly holds deep personal significance for the couple.

Despite joining the major league roster in September, Carter quickly became an essential component of the Rangers' lineup. Manager Bruce Bochy put his faith in the 21-year-old by putting him in the key No. 3 spot in the batting order. This faith paid off, as Carter's performance at bat and in left field was crucial for the team's win.