“Keep It Rollin'! Go Mariners!” “Take care of business today and come home to a hero’s welcome” - Seattle Mariners fans ecstatic as team records first postseason win since 2001

Luis Castillo’s stellar display in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series helped the Seattle Mariners cruise to a 4-0 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays in what was Seattle’s first postseason outing since 2001.

"We told you we were just getting started. #SeaUsRise" - Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners mortgaged a chunk of their future to go all-in on the present, as Edwin Arroyo, Noelvi Marte, Andrew Moore and Levi Stoudt were traded to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for Castillo. 10 weeks have gone by since, and the Mariners couldn’t have envisioned a better return on their aggressive move.

Starting pitcher Luis Castillo led the way for Seattle:



7.1 IP

6 H

0 R

0 BB

The Mariners recorded a postseason shutout for the second time in franchise history.

Starting pitcher Luis Castillo led the way for Seattle:

7.1 IP
6 H
0 R
0 BB
5 K

"The Mariners recorded a postseason shutout for the second time in franchise history. Starting pitcher Luis Castillo led the way for Seattle: 7.1 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K" - The Athletic MLB

Castillo turned out to be too much for the Blue Jays to handle, as the right-hander recorded 7 ⅓ scoreless innings on Friday. In doing so, Castillo became the first pitcher in Mariners history to throw seven or more scoreless frames in a postseason game.

Daniel Kramer @DKramer_



Four-seamer: 98.6 mph (↑ 1.5)

Two-seamer: 98.6 mph (↑ 1.7)

Slider: 87.5 mph (↑ 1.0)

Changeup: 90.4 mph (↑ 2.0)



Luis Castillo velocity average breakdown (uptick from season average)...

Four-seamer: 98.6 mph (↑ 1.5)
Two-seamer: 98.6 mph (↑ 1.7)
Slider: 87.5 mph (↑ 1.0)
Changeup: 90.4 mph (↑ 2.0)

"Luis Castillo velocity average breakdown (uptick from season average)... Four-seamer: 98.6 mph (↑ 1.5), Two-seamer: 98.6 mph (↑ 1.7), Slider: 87.5 mph (↑ 1.0), Changeup: 90.4 mph (↑ 2.0)" - Daniel Kramer

Speaking to MLB.com after the game, Castillo said:

“I've said it before -- the fans, the energy in that moment gives me that little extra boost when I'm out there. Like I said before, whenever I go up on the mound, I'm going to give everything that I have in my heart and my body to give the best I can.”

Castillo’s only other postseason start came with Cincinnati in 2020, when he lost to Atlanta in the wild-card round. Castillo allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings in that one, but the Reds were eliminated with a 5-0 defeat.

The Seattle Mariners have their sights on wrapping up the series in Game 2

The Seattle Mariners offense punished Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah by scoring three runs in the top of the first. Eugenio Suárez scored an RBI double before Cal Raleigh smashed a two-run homer to make it 3-0. Raleigh became the first player in Mariners history to homer in his first career postseason at-bat.

In the fifth inning, Manoah hit Julio Rodriguez. Ty France moved him to third, and Suárez picked up an RBI fielder’s choice to stretch Seattle’s lead to 4-0.

You have NO IDEA how big of a bunch of rockstars y'all are about to become… You just wait. Take care of business today and come home to a hero's welcome in Seattle.

The series winner will play the American League West champions Houston Astros in the AL Division Series starting Tuesday in Texas.

